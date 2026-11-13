Gold Rate Today, November 13: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,849 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,695 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,387 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, November 13, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,849 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 131 over that on November 12.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,695 per gram and Rs 10,387 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 120 and Rs 98 respectively over the prices on November 12.

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Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 13,849 22 Carat 10g Rs 12,695 18 Carat 10g Rs 10,387

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,390 Mumbai Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,387 Delhi Rs 13,864 Rs 12,710 Rs 10,402 Kolkata Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,387 Bangalore Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,387 Hyderabad Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,387 Pune Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,387 Vadodara Rs 13,854 Rs 12,700 Rs 10,392 Ahmedabad Rs 13,854 Rs 12,700 Rs 10,392

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it targeted a US early warning radar installation in Bahrain in retaliation for Thursday’s attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik.