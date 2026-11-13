Gold Rate Today, November 13: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,849 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,695 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,387 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readUpdated: Nov 13, 2026 10:12 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,849 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 12,695 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,387 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
AI Narration

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,849 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 12,695 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,387 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, November 13, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,849 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 131 over that on November 12.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,695 per gram and Rs 10,387 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 120 and Rs 98  respectively over the prices on November 12.

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Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 13,849
22 Carat 10g Rs 12,695
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,387

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,390
Mumbai Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,387
Delhi Rs 13,864 Rs 12,710 Rs 10,402
Kolkata Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,387
Bangalore Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,387
Hyderabad Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,387
Pune Rs 13,849 Rs 12,695 Rs 10,387
Vadodara Rs 13,854 Rs 12,700 Rs 10,392
Ahmedabad Rs 13,854 Rs 12,700 Rs 10,392

Tensions in West Asia

Al Jazeera reported, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it targeted a US early warning radar installation in Bahrain in retaliation for Thursday’s attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that he has held off on ordering additional strikes against Iran at the request of Gulf allies, a move coming just hours after he had warned he would not hesitate to launch fresh military action against Tehran.

Additionally, The Gaza Board of Peace has urged the implementation of Trump’s peace plan following an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital that killed at least seven people, though Hamas rejected the board’s statement and accused it of adopting Israel’s narrative.

Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.

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