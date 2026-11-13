Gold Rate Today, November 13: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 13,849 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,695 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,387 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, November 13, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,849 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 131 over that on November 12.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,695 per gram and Rs 10,387 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 120 and Rs 98 respectively over the prices on November 12.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,849
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 12,695
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,387
City Wise Rate
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 13,849
|Rs 12,695
|Rs 10,390
|Mumbai
|Rs 13,849
|Rs 12,695
|Rs 10,387
|Delhi
|Rs 13,864
|Rs 12,710
|Rs 10,402
|Kolkata
|Rs 13,849
|Rs 12,695
|Rs 10,387
|Bangalore
|Rs 13,849
|Rs 12,695
|Rs 10,387
|Hyderabad
|Rs 13,849
|Rs 12,695
|Rs 10,387
|Pune
|Rs 13,849
|Rs 12,695
|Rs 10,387
|Vadodara
|Rs 13,854
|Rs 12,700
|Rs 10,392
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 13,854
|Rs 12,700
|Rs 10,392
Tensions in West Asia
Al Jazeera reported, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it targeted a US early warning radar installation in Bahrain in retaliation for Thursday’s attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that he has held off on ordering additional strikes against Iran at the request of Gulf allies, a move coming just hours after he had warned he would not hesitate to launch fresh military action against Tehran.
Additionally, The Gaza Board of Peace has urged the implementation of Trump’s peace plan following an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital that killed at least seven people, though Hamas rejected the board’s statement and accused it of adopting Israel’s narrative.
Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A Pakistan-mediated interim agreement was reached in June 2026, but it fell apart the following month, leaving both countries embroiled in maritime confrontations and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security concerns.