Gold Rate Today, May 26: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes and shifts in currency exchange rates. (File Photo)

Gold Rate Today– The gold price today in India stands at Rs 15,889 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,565 per gram for 22 carat gold, and Rs 11,917 per gram for 18 carat gold, according to Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, May 26, 2026, dropped by Rs 49 per gram. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices fell by Rs 45 and Rs 37 per gram, respectively.

The decline in the gold price today comes at a time when the US military on Tuesday (local time) carried out fresh strikes on Iran and said they were done in “self-defence”. The US said the strikes in southern Iran targeted missile launch sites and boats laying mines, even as President Donald Trump said negotiations were “proceeding nicely”.