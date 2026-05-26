Gold Rate Today, May 26: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Gold Rate Today– The gold price today in India stands at Rs 15,889 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,565 per gram for 22 carat gold, and Rs 11,917 per gram for 18 carat gold, according to Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, May 26, 2026, dropped by Rs 49 per gram. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices fell by Rs 45 and Rs 37 per gram, respectively.
The decline in the gold price today comes at a time when the US military on Tuesday (local time) carried out fresh strikes on Iran and said they were done in “self-defence”. The US said the strikes in southern Iran targeted missile launch sites and boats laying mines, even as President Donald Trump said negotiations were “proceeding nicely”.
Gold prices in India have witnessed fluctuations between mid-March and April 2026 amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli military actions against Iran. The conflict has continued to impact crude oil, gold, and silver prices globally.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,58,890
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,45,650
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,19,170
Global gold prices are also under pressure and are heading toward a weekly loss. Rising crude oil prices have heightened inflation concerns, leading many investors to believe interest rates could remain elevated for a longer period, further weighing on gold prices.
|City
|24 Carat (10g)
|22 Carat (10g)
|18 Carat (10g)
|Chennai
|Rs 1,60,230
|Rs 1,46,880
|Rs 1,20,180
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,59,330
|Rs 1,46,050
|Rs 1,19,500
|Delhi
|Rs 1,59,480
|Rs 1,46,200
|Rs 1,19,620
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,59,330
|Rs 1,46,050
|Rs 1,19,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 1,59,330
|Rs 1,46,050
|Rs 1,19,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,59,330
|Rs 1,46,050
|Rs 1,19,500
|Kerala
|Rs 1,59,330
|Rs 1,46,050
|Rs 1,19,500
|Pune
|Rs 1,59,330
|Rs 1,46,050
|Rs 1,19,500
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,59,380
|Rs 1,46,100
|Rs 1,19,540
|Jaipur
|Rs 1,59,480
|Rs 1,46,200
|Rs 1,19,620
|Lucknow
|Rs 1,59,480
|Rs 1,46,200
|Rs 1,19,620
|Patna
|Rs 1,59,380
|Rs 1,46,100
|Rs 1,19,540
|Nagpur
|Rs 1,59,330
|Rs 1,46,050
|Rs 1,19,500
The gold price today in India is influenced by several factors, including global market trends, import duties and taxes, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. These elements collectively drive the daily price movements seen across the country.
In addition, the Strait of Hormuz blockade has pushed crude oil and fuel prices higher, which has also contributed to fluctuations in gold and silver prices.
(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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