Gold Rate Today, May 25: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and other cities

Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes and shifts in currency exchange rates. (Photo: Magnific)

Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,938 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,880 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 12,175 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, 25 May 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,938 per gram, reflecting a minimum increase of Rs 32.

Similarly, the prices of 22K and 18K gold currently stand at Rs 14,880 per gram and Rs 12,175 per gram for 18 carat gold, showing increases of Rs 30 and Rs 25, respectively.

Gold rates climbed in the domestic futures market this morning as the US dollar weakened following a drop in crude oil prices. The decline in oil prices was driven by growing optimism over a potential US-Iran peace deal, which, if finalized, could bring much-needed relief from rising fuel and energy costs worldwide.