Gold Rate Today, May 25: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and other cities

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Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,938 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,880 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 12,175 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, 25 May 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,938 per gram, reflecting a minimum increase of Rs 32.
Similarly, the prices of 22K and 18K gold currently stand at Rs 14,880 per gram and Rs 12,175 per gram for 18 carat gold, showing increases of Rs 30 and Rs 25, respectively.
Gold rates climbed in the domestic futures market this morning as the US dollar weakened following a drop in crude oil prices. The decline in oil prices was driven by growing optimism over a potential US-Iran peace deal, which, if finalized, could bring much-needed relief from rising fuel and energy costs worldwide.
Gold prices in India during mid-March to April 2026 have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran. As a result of the war in West Asia, crude oil, gold, and silver prices have been fluctuating.
Global gold prices were also struggling, heading toward a weekly loss. Rising crude oil prices have heightened inflation concerns, leading many to believe interest rates could remain elevated longer than expected, which has added further pressure on gold.
Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors, including global market rates, import duties and taxes, and shifts in currency exchange rates. Together, these elements drive the daily price fluctuations seen across the country. Adding to this, the Strait of Hormuz blockade has pushed crude oil and fuel prices higher, which in turn has nudged gold and silver prices upward.
(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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