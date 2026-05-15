Gold Rate Today, May 15: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

In Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, the price of 24 K gold is Rs 16,009. (File Photo)

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India dropped to Rs 16,009 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,675 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 12,007 per gram for 18 carat gold, according to Good Returns. The price of 24K gold today, May 15, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 16,009 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 224.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold fell by Rs 205 and Rs 168. Gold prices in India have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Gold Purity Price per gram 24 Carat Gold Rs 16,009 22 Carat Gold Rs 14,675 18 Carat Gold Rs 12,007

Across major Indian cities on Friday, Chennai recorded the highest rates. The price of 24K gold hovered just above Rs 16,000 per gram in most cities, while in Chennai it recorded Rs 16,309. In Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, the price of 24 K gold is Rs 16,009.