Gold Rate Today, May 15: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India dropped to Rs 16,009 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,675 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 12,007 per gram for 18 carat gold, according to Good Returns. The price of 24K gold today, May 15, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 16,009 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 224.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold fell by Rs 205 and Rs 168. Gold prices in India have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran.
|Gold Purity
|Price per gram
|24 Carat Gold
|Rs 16,009
|22 Carat Gold
|Rs 14,675
|18 Carat Gold
|Rs 12,007
Across major Indian cities on Friday, Chennai recorded the highest rates. The price of 24K gold hovered just above Rs 16,000 per gram in most cities, while in Chennai it recorded Rs 16,309. In Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, the price of 24 K gold is Rs 16,009.
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|Rs 16,309
|Rs 14,950
|Rs 12,470
|Mumbai
|Rs 16,009
|Rs 14,675
|Rs 12,007
|Delhi
|Rs 16,024
|Rs 14,690
|Rs 12,022
|Kolkata
|Rs 16,009
|Rs 14,675
|Rs 12,007
|Bangalore
|Rs 16,009
|Rs 14,675
|Rs 12,007
|Hyderabad
|Rs 16,009
|Rs 14,675
|Rs 12,007
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to take measures to offset the impact of the energy supply disruptions due to the war in West Asia. Among these measures were avoiding non-essential foreign travel and gold purchases for a year.
The move was intended to reduce the pressure on forex reserves and domestic currency amid a period of weakening foreign investment. The government has also hiked customs duty on gold and silver imports to 10% from 5%, and that on platinum to 15.4% from 6.4%.
In the UAE, gold market has recorded a 15 percent increase in business during March–April 2026 compared to the same period last year, according to Dubai Jewelry Group, TheBrewNews reported.
As per the World Gold Council, in the same period in 2025, UAE-wide jewelry sales were 7.9 tons.
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