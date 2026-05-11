Gold Rate Today, May 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Written by Paramita Datta
Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,213 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,945 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,410 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, May 11, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,213 per gram, reflecting a significant decrease of Rs 22.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,945 per gram and Rs 11,410 per gram for 18 carat gold, showing decreases of Rs 20 and Rs 16 respectively.
The Gold price is currently seeing only minor price movements across major cities from the past few days.
Gold prices in India during mid-March to April 2026 have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran. As a fall out of the war in West Asia, crude oil prices and gold and silver prices have been fluctuating.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,52,130
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,39,450
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,14,100
Global gold prices were also struggling, heading toward a weekly loss. Rising crude oil prices have pushed up inflation worries, leading many to believe that interest rates could stay elevated for longer than expected, which added further pressure on gold.
Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes and shifts in currency exchange rates. Together, these elements drive the daily price fluctuations seen across the country. Adding to this, the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil and fuel prices higher, which in turn has also nudged gold and silver prices upward.
(Written by Paramita Datta, an intern with The Indian Express)
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