Gold Rate Today, March 31: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, March 31, stands at ₹14,929 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹13,685 per gram for 22 karat gold, and ₹11,197 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 31, 2026 10:48 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 31; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 31; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
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Gold Rate Today: The gold prices reached their lowest level since early January this year, with Good Returns highlighting that prices for both gold and silver have fallen by 12 to 17 per cent so far in March.

The rates for yellow metal in India have been under intense pressure at the start of the new week in March 2026, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

While gold and silver rates in India rebounded in the last two days, as international bullion markets experienced substantial upside, the gold prices continued its increase as of today, March 30 (Monday).

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

The price of 24K gold today, March 31, 2026 (Tuesday), in India stands at ₹14,929 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹103.

Similarly, 22K gold is priced at ₹13,685 per gram, up by ₹95, while 18K gold is available at ₹11,197 per gram after an uptick of ₹78.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are mainly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

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Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹14,929 ₹14,826 +103
8 ₹1,19,432 ₹1,18,608 +824
10 ₹1,49,290 ₹1,48,260 +1,030
100 ₹14,92,900 ₹14,82,600 +10,300
22K 1 ₹13,685 ₹13,590 +95
8 ₹1,09,480 ₹1,08,720 +760
10 ₹1,36,850 ₹1,35,900 +950
100 ₹13,68,500 ₹13,59,000 +9,500
18K 1 ₹11,197 ₹11,119 +78
8 ₹89,576 ₹88,952 +624
10 ₹1,11,970 ₹1,11,190 +780
100 ₹11,19,700 ₹11,11,900 +7,800

Source: Good Returns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram):

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹14,913 ₹13,670 ₹11,460
Mumbai ₹14,929 ₹13,685 ₹11,197
Delhi ₹14,944 ₹13,700 ₹11,212
Kolkata ₹14,929 ₹13,685 ₹11,197
Bangalore ₹14,929 ₹13,685 ₹11,197
Hyderabad ₹14,929 ₹13,685 ₹11,197
Kerala ₹14,929 ₹13,685 ₹11,197
Pune ₹14,929 ₹13,685 ₹11,197
Vadodara ₹14,934 ₹13,690 ₹11,202
Ahmedabad ₹14,934 ₹13,690 ₹11,202

Source: Good Returns

What factors influence gold prices in India?

International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.

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