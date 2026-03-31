Gold Rate Today, March 31: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 31; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: The gold prices reached their lowest level since early January this year, with Good Returns highlighting that prices for both gold and silver have fallen by 12 to 17 per cent so far in March.

The rates for yellow metal in India have been under intense pressure at the start of the new week in March 2026, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

While gold and silver rates in India rebounded in the last two days, as international bullion markets experienced substantial upside, the gold prices continued its increase as of today, March 30 (Monday).