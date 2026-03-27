Gold Rate Today, March 27: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, March 27, stands at ₹14,471 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹13,265 per gram for 22 karat gold, and ₹10,853 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 10:56 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 27; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 27; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
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Gold Rate Today: The gold prices reached their lowest level since early January this year, with Good Returns highlighting that prices for both gold and silver have fallen by 12 to 17 per cent so far in March.

The rates for yellow metal in India have been under intense pressure at the start of the new week in March 2026, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

However, as of today, March 27 (Friday), gold and silver rates in India rebounded, as international bullion markets experienced substantial upside, negating weeks of downward trend and adding to the previous day’s rise in prices.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

The price of 24K gold today, March 27, 2026 (Friday), in India stands at ₹14,471 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹16.

Similarly, 22K gold is priced at ₹13,265 per gram, up by ₹15, while 18K gold is available at ₹10,853 per gram after an increase of ₹12.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

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Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat Gold 1 14,471 14,455 +16
24 Carat Gold 8 1,15,768 1,15,640 +128
24 Carat Gold 10 1,44,710 1,44,550 +160
24 Carat Gold 100 14,47,100 14,45,500 +1,600
22 Carat Gold 1 13,265 13,250 +15
22 Carat Gold 8 1,06,120 1,06,000 +120
22 Carat Gold 10 1,32,650 1,32,500 +150
22 Carat Gold 100 13,26,500 13,25,000 +1,500
18 Carat Gold 1 10,853 10,841 +12
18 Carat Gold 8 86,824 86,728 +96
18 Carat Gold 10 1,08,530 1,08,410 +120
18 Carat Gold 100 10,85,300 10,84,100 +1,200

Source: Good Returns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram):

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai 14,651 13,430 11,200
Mumbai 14,471 13,265 10,853
Delhi 14,486 13,280 10,868
Kolkata 14,471 13,265 10,853
Bangalore 14,471 13,265 10,853
Hyderabad 14,471 13,265 10,853
Kerala 14,471 13,265 10,853
Pune 14,471 13,265 10,853
Vadodara 14,476 13,270 10,858
Ahmedabad 14,476 13,270 10,858

Source: Good Returns

What factors influence gold prices in India?

International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.

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