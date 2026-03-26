Gold Rate Today, March 26: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, March 26, stands at ₹14,689 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹13,465 per gram for 22 karat gold, and ₹11,017 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 26, 2026 10:58 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 26; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 26; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
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Gold Rate Today: The gold prices reached their lowest level since early January this year, with Good Returns highlighting that prices for both gold and silver have fallen by 12 to 17 per cent so far in March.

The rates for yellow metal in India have been under intense pressure at the start of the new week in March 2026, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

However, as of today, March 26 (Thursday), gold and silver rates in India rebounded, as international bullion markets experienced substantial upside, negating weeks of downward trend.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

The price of 24K gold today, March 26, 2026 (Thursday), in India stands at ₹14,689 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹22.

Similarly, 22K gold is priced at ₹13,465 per gram, up by ₹20, while 18K gold is available at ₹11,017 per gram after an increase of ₹16.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

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Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat 1g ₹14,689 ₹14,667 + ₹22
8g ₹1,17,512 ₹1,17,336 + ₹176
10g ₹1,46,890 ₹1,46,670 + ₹220
100g ₹14,68,900 ₹14,66,700 + ₹2,200
22 Carat 1g ₹13,465 ₹13,445 + ₹20
8g ₹1,07,720 ₹1,07,560 + ₹160
10g ₹1,34,650 ₹1,34,450 + ₹200
100g ₹13,46,500 ₹13,44,500 + ₹2,000
18 Carat 1g ₹11,017 ₹11,001 + ₹16
8g ₹88,136 ₹88,008 + ₹128
10g ₹1,10,170 ₹1,10,010 + ₹160
100g ₹11,01,700 ₹11,00,100 + ₹1,600

Source: Good Returns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram):

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹14,913 ₹13,670 ₹11,410
Mumbai ₹14,689 ₹13,465 ₹11,017
Delhi ₹14,704 ₹13,480 ₹11,032
Kolkata ₹14,689 ₹13,465 ₹11,017
Bangalore ₹14,689 ₹13,465 ₹11,017
Hyderabad ₹14,689 ₹13,465 ₹11,017
Kerala ₹14,689 ₹13,465 ₹11,017
Pune ₹14,689 ₹13,465 ₹11,017
Vadodara ₹14,694 ₹13,470 ₹11,022
Ahmedabad ₹14,694 ₹13,470 ₹11,022

Source: Good Returns

What factors influence gold prices in India?

International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.

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