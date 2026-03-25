Gold Rate Today, March 25: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, March 25, stands at ₹14,667 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹13,445 per gram for 22 karat gold, and ₹11,001 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 25, 2026 10:49 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 25; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 25; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
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Gold Rate Today: The gold prices reached their lowest level since early January this year, with Good Returns highlighting that prices for both gold and silver have fallen by 12 to 17 per cent so far in March.

The rates for yellow metal in India have been under intense pressure at the start of the new week in March 2026, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

The overall sentiment in bullion remains cautious, as the Middle East war fuels fears about inflation, energy prices, interest rate predictions, and currency pressure.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

However, as of today, March 25 (Wednesday), gold and silver rates in India opened strongly, as international bullion markets experienced substantial upside, negating weeks of downward trend.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

The price of 24K gold today, March 25, 2026 (Wednesday), in India stands at ₹14,667 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹376.

Similarly, 22K gold is priced at ₹13,445 per gram, up by ₹345, while 18K gold is available at ₹11,001 per gram after an increase of ₹282.

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The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹14,667 ₹14,291 + ₹376
24K 8 ₹1,17,336 ₹1,14,328 + ₹3,008
24K 10 ₹1,46,670 ₹1,42,910 + ₹3,760
24K 100 ₹14,66,700 ₹14,29,100 + ₹37,600
22K 1 ₹13,445 ₹13,100 + ₹345
22K 8 ₹1,07,560 ₹1,04,800 + ₹2,760
22K 10 ₹1,34,450 ₹1,31,000 + ₹3,450
22K 100 ₹13,44,500 ₹13,10,000 + ₹34,500
18K 1 ₹11,001 ₹10,719 + ₹282
18K 8 ₹88,008 ₹85,752 + ₹2,256
18K 10 ₹1,10,010 ₹1,07,190 + ₹2,820
18K 100 ₹11,00,100 ₹10,71,900 + ₹28,200

Source: Good Returns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram):

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹14,837 ₹13,600 ₹11,350
Mumbai ₹14,667 ₹13,445 ₹11,001
Delhi ₹14,682 ₹13,460 ₹11,016
Kolkata ₹14,667 ₹13,445 ₹11,001
Bangalore ₹14,667 ₹13,445 ₹11,001
Hyderabad ₹14,667 ₹13,445 ₹11,001
Kerala ₹14,667 ₹13,445 ₹11,001
Pune ₹14,667 ₹13,445 ₹11,001
Vadodara ₹14,672 ₹13,450 ₹11,006
Ahmedabad ₹14,672 ₹13,450 ₹11,006

Source: Good Returns

What factors influence gold prices in India?

International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.

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