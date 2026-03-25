Gold Rate Today, March 25: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Rate Today: The gold prices reached their lowest level since early January this year, with Good Returns highlighting that prices for both gold and silver have fallen by 12 to 17 per cent so far in March.
The rates for yellow metal in India have been under intense pressure at the start of the new week in March 2026, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.
The overall sentiment in bullion remains cautious, as the Middle East war fuels fears about inflation, energy prices, interest rate predictions, and currency pressure.
READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs
However, as of today, March 25 (Wednesday), gold and silver rates in India opened strongly, as international bullion markets experienced substantial upside, negating weeks of downward trend.
The price of 24K gold today, March 25, 2026 (Wednesday), in India stands at ₹14,667 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹376.
Similarly, 22K gold is priced at ₹13,445 per gram, up by ₹345, while 18K gold is available at ₹11,001 per gram after an increase of ₹282.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
|Carat
|Gram
|Gold Rate in India Today
|Gold Rate in India Yesterday
|Change
|24K
|1
|₹14,667
|₹14,291
|+ ₹376
|24K
|8
|₹1,17,336
|₹1,14,328
|+ ₹3,008
|24K
|10
|₹1,46,670
|₹1,42,910
|+ ₹3,760
|24K
|100
|₹14,66,700
|₹14,29,100
|+ ₹37,600
|22K
|1
|₹13,445
|₹13,100
|+ ₹345
|22K
|8
|₹1,07,560
|₹1,04,800
|+ ₹2,760
|22K
|10
|₹1,34,450
|₹1,31,000
|+ ₹3,450
|22K
|100
|₹13,44,500
|₹13,10,000
|+ ₹34,500
|18K
|1
|₹11,001
|₹10,719
|+ ₹282
|18K
|8
|₹88,008
|₹85,752
|+ ₹2,256
|18K
|10
|₹1,10,010
|₹1,07,190
|+ ₹2,820
|18K
|100
|₹11,00,100
|₹10,71,900
|+ ₹28,200
Source: Good Returns
|Indian City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹14,837
|₹13,600
|₹11,350
|Mumbai
|₹14,667
|₹13,445
|₹11,001
|Delhi
|₹14,682
|₹13,460
|₹11,016
|Kolkata
|₹14,667
|₹13,445
|₹11,001
|Bangalore
|₹14,667
|₹13,445
|₹11,001
|Hyderabad
|₹14,667
|₹13,445
|₹11,001
|Kerala
|₹14,667
|₹13,445
|₹11,001
|Pune
|₹14,667
|₹13,445
|₹11,001
|Vadodara
|₹14,672
|₹13,450
|₹11,006
|Ahmedabad
|₹14,672
|₹13,450
|₹11,006
Source: Good Returns
International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram