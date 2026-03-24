Gold Rate Today, March 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 24; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: Gold rates in India are under intense pressure at the start of the new week in March 2026, extending the losing trend to a fourth consecutive week, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

The overall sentiment in bullion remains cautious, as the Middle East war fuels fears about inflation, energy prices, interest rate predictions, and currency pressure.

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The gold prices have declined for the ninth consecutive session, reaching their lowest level since early January this year.