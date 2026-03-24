Gold Rate Today, March 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, March 24, is at ₹14,035 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹12,865 per gram for 22 karat gold, and ₹10,526 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 24, 2026 10:43 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 24; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 24; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
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Gold Rate Today: Gold rates in India are under intense pressure at the start of the new week in March 2026, extending the losing trend to a fourth consecutive week, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

The overall sentiment in bullion remains cautious, as the Middle East war fuels fears about inflation, energy prices, interest rate predictions, and currency pressure.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

The gold prices have declined for the ninth consecutive session, reaching their lowest level since early January this year.

Good Returns highlighted that prices for both gold and silver have fallen by 12 to 17 per cent so far in March.

Continuing the downward trend of yesterday, the gold prices today, on March 24 (Tuesday), slipped further.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

The price of 24K gold today, March 24, 2026, in India, stands at ₹14,035 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹294.

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Similarly, 22K gold is priced at ₹12,865 per gram, down by ₹270, while 18K gold is available at ₹10,526 per gram after a drop of ₹221.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹14,035 ₹14,329 -₹294
24K 8 ₹1,12,280 ₹1,14,632 -₹2,352
24K 10 ₹1,40,350 ₹1,43,290 -₹2,940
24K 100 ₹14,03,500 ₹14,32,900 -₹29,400
22K 1 ₹12,865 ₹13,135 -₹270
22K 8 ₹1,02,920 ₹1,05,080 -₹2,160
22K 10 ₹1,28,650 ₹1,31,350 -₹2,700
22K 100 ₹12,86,500 ₹13,13,500 -₹27,000
18K 1 ₹10,526 ₹10,747 -₹221
18K 8 ₹84,208 ₹85,976 -₹1,768
18K 10 ₹1,05,260 ₹1,07,470 -₹2,210
18K 100 ₹10,52,600 ₹10,74,700 -₹22,100

Source: Good Returns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram):

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹14,182 ₹13,000 ₹10,820
Mumbai ₹14,035 ₹12,865 ₹10,526
Delhi ₹14,050 ₹12,880 ₹10,541
Kolkata ₹14,035 ₹12,865 ₹10,526
Bangalore ₹14,035 ₹12,865 ₹10,526
Hyderabad ₹14,035 ₹12,865 ₹10,526
Kerala ₹14,035 ₹12,865 ₹10,526
Pune ₹14,035 ₹12,865 ₹10,526
Vadodara ₹14,040 ₹12,870 ₹10,531
Ahmedabad ₹14,040 ₹12,870 ₹10,531

Source: Good Returns

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What factors influence gold prices in India?

International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.

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