Gold Rate Today, March 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Rate Today: Gold rates in India are under intense pressure at the start of the new week in March 2026, extending the losing trend to a fourth consecutive week, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.
The overall sentiment in bullion remains cautious, as the Middle East war fuels fears about inflation, energy prices, interest rate predictions, and currency pressure.
READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs
The gold prices have declined for the ninth consecutive session, reaching their lowest level since early January this year.
Good Returns highlighted that prices for both gold and silver have fallen by 12 to 17 per cent so far in March.
Continuing the downward trend of yesterday, the gold prices today, on March 24 (Tuesday), slipped further.
The price of 24K gold today, March 24, 2026, in India, stands at ₹14,035 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹294.
Similarly, 22K gold is priced at ₹12,865 per gram, down by ₹270, while 18K gold is available at ₹10,526 per gram after a drop of ₹221.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
|Carat
|Gram
|Gold Rate in India Today
|Gold Rate in India Yesterday
|Change
|24K
|1
|₹14,035
|₹14,329
|-₹294
|24K
|8
|₹1,12,280
|₹1,14,632
|-₹2,352
|24K
|10
|₹1,40,350
|₹1,43,290
|-₹2,940
|24K
|100
|₹14,03,500
|₹14,32,900
|-₹29,400
|22K
|1
|₹12,865
|₹13,135
|-₹270
|22K
|8
|₹1,02,920
|₹1,05,080
|-₹2,160
|22K
|10
|₹1,28,650
|₹1,31,350
|-₹2,700
|22K
|100
|₹12,86,500
|₹13,13,500
|-₹27,000
|18K
|1
|₹10,526
|₹10,747
|-₹221
|18K
|8
|₹84,208
|₹85,976
|-₹1,768
|18K
|10
|₹1,05,260
|₹1,07,470
|-₹2,210
|18K
|100
|₹10,52,600
|₹10,74,700
|-₹22,100
Source: Good Returns
|Indian City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹14,182
|₹13,000
|₹10,820
|Mumbai
|₹14,035
|₹12,865
|₹10,526
|Delhi
|₹14,050
|₹12,880
|₹10,541
|Kolkata
|₹14,035
|₹12,865
|₹10,526
|Bangalore
|₹14,035
|₹12,865
|₹10,526
|Hyderabad
|₹14,035
|₹12,865
|₹10,526
|Kerala
|₹14,035
|₹12,865
|₹10,526
|Pune
|₹14,035
|₹12,865
|₹10,526
|Vadodara
|₹14,040
|₹12,870
|₹10,531
|Ahmedabad
|₹14,040
|₹12,870
|₹10,531
Source: Good Returns
International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram