Gold Rate Today, March 23: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India during mid-March 2026 have experienced fluctuations amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.
Typically, geopolitical uncertainty drives safe-haven demand, resulting in a rise in gold prices. However, in this instance, gold prices have remained relatively stable since the onset of the conflict.
Additionally, gold prices in India saw a significant decline on Monday, as international bullion prices extended losses into their fourth consecutive week, according to Good Returns.
The report also highlighted that prices for both gold and silver have fallen by 12 to 17 per cent so far in March.
The price of 24K gold today, March 23, 2026, in India, stands at ₹14,002 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹595.
Similarly, 22K gold is priced at ₹12,835 per gram, down by ₹545, while 18K gold is available at ₹10,502 per gram after a drop of ₹446.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
|Carat
|Gram
|Gold Rate in India Today
|Gold Rate in India Yesterday
|Change
|24 Carat
|1
|14,002
|14,597
|-595
|8
|1,12,016
|1,16,776
|-4,760
|10
|1,40,020
|1,45,970
|-5,950
|100
|14,00,200
|14,59,700
|-59,500
|22 Carat
|1
|12,835
|13,380
|-545
|8
|1,02,680
|1,07,040
|-4,360
|10
|1,28,350
|1,33,800
|-5,450
|100
|12,83,500
|13,38,000
|-54,500
|18 Carat
|1
|10,502
|10,948
|-446
|8
|84,016
|87,584
|-3,568
|10
|1,05,020
|1,09,480
|-4,460
|100
|10,50,200
|10,94,800
|-44,600
Source: Good Returns
|Indian City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|14,128
|12,950
|10,800
|Mumbai
|14,002
|12,835
|10,502
|Delhi
|14,017
|12,850
|10,517
|Kolkata
|14,002
|12,835
|10,502
|Bangalore
|14,002
|12,835
|10,502
|Hyderabad
|14,002
|12,835
|10,502
|Kerala
|14,002
|12,835
|10,502
|Pune
|14,002
|12,835
|10,502
|Vadodara
|14,007
|12,840
|10,507
|Ahmedabad
|14,007
|12,840
|10,507
Source: Good Returns
International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.
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