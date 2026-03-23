Gold Rate Today, March 23: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, March 23, stands at Rs 14,002 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 12,835 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,502 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 10:53 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 23; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 23; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
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Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India during mid-March 2026 have experienced fluctuations amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

Typically, geopolitical uncertainty drives safe-haven demand, resulting in a rise in gold prices. However, in this instance, gold prices have remained relatively stable since the onset of the conflict.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

Additionally, gold prices in India saw a significant decline on Monday, as international bullion prices extended losses into their fourth consecutive week, according to Good Returns.

The report also highlighted that prices for both gold and silver have fallen by 12 to 17 per cent so far in March.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

The price of 24K gold today, March 23, 2026, in India, stands at ₹14,002 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹595.

Similarly, 22K gold is priced at ₹12,835 per gram, down by ₹545, while 18K gold is available at ₹10,502 per gram after a drop of ₹446.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

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Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat 1 14,002 14,597 -595
8 1,12,016 1,16,776 -4,760
10 1,40,020 1,45,970 -5,950
100 14,00,200 14,59,700 -59,500
22 Carat 1 12,835 13,380 -545
8 1,02,680 1,07,040 -4,360
10 1,28,350 1,33,800 -5,450
100 12,83,500 13,38,000 -54,500
18 Carat 1 10,502 10,948 -446
8 84,016 87,584 -3,568
10 1,05,020 1,09,480 -4,460
100 10,50,200 10,94,800 -44,600

Source: Good Returns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram):

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai 14,128 12,950 10,800
Mumbai 14,002 12,835 10,502
Delhi 14,017 12,850 10,517
Kolkata 14,002 12,835 10,502
Bangalore 14,002 12,835 10,502
Hyderabad 14,002 12,835 10,502
Kerala 14,002 12,835 10,502
Pune 14,002 12,835 10,502
Vadodara 14,007 12,840 10,507
Ahmedabad 14,007 12,840 10,507

Source: Good Returns

What factors influence gold prices in India?

International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.

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