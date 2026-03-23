Gold Rate Today, March 23: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 23; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India during mid-March 2026 have experienced fluctuations amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

Typically, geopolitical uncertainty drives safe-haven demand, resulting in a rise in gold prices. However, in this instance, gold prices have remained relatively stable since the onset of the conflict.

Additionally, gold prices in India saw a significant decline on Monday, as international bullion prices extended losses into their fourth consecutive week, according to Good Returns.

The report also highlighted that prices for both gold and silver have fallen by 12 to 17 per cent so far in March.