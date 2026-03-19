Gold Rate Today, March 19: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, March 19, stands at ₹15,464 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,175 per gram for 22 karat gold, and ₹11,598 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 19, 2026 11:29 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 19; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 19; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India in mid-March 2026 have been fluctuating lately amid the raging conflict in West Asia that began on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Normally, gold rises during wars because investors move money to “safe-haven” assets. However, the dollar has remained strong this time, making gold expensive for countries and reducing demand.

As festive shopping for occasions such as Eid, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Navratri is around the corner, the prices for yellow metal in India showed a slight rebound on Tuesday; however, they declined massively today, Thursday, March 19.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Continuing yesterday’s downward trend, the prices of gold in India are trading at ₹15,464 per gram for 24K gold, down by ₹278. The 22K variant is priced at ₹14,175 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹255, while 18K gold is available at ₹11,598 per gram, down ₹209.

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 15,464 15,742 −278
24K 8 1,23,712 1,25,936 −2,224
24K 10 1,54,640 1,57,420 −2,780
24K 100 15,46,400 15,74,200 −27,800
22K 1 14,175 14,430 −255
22K 8 1,13,400 1,15,440 −2,040
22K 10 1,41,750 1,44,300 −2,550
22K 100 14,17,500 14,43,000 −25,500
18K 1 11,598 11,807 −209
18K 8 92,784 94,456 −1,672
18K 10 1,15,980 1,18,070 −2,090
18K 100 11,59,800 11,80,700 −20,900

Source: Good Returns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram):

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai 15,600 14,300 11,980
Mumbai 15,464 14,175 11,598
Delhi 15,479 14,190 11,613
Kolkata 15,464 14,175 11,598
Bangalore 15,464 14,175 11,598
Hyderabad 15,464 14,175 11,598
Kerala 15,464 14,175 11,598
Pune 15,464 14,175 11,598
Vadodara 15,469 14,180 11,603
Ahmedabad 15,469 14,180 11,603

Source: Good Returns

Story continues below this ad

What factors influence gold prices in India?

International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 19: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments