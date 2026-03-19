Gold Rate Today, March 19: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India in mid-March 2026 have been fluctuating lately amid the raging conflict in West Asia that began on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
Normally, gold rises during wars because investors move money to “safe-haven” assets. However, the dollar has remained strong this time, making gold expensive for countries and reducing demand.
As festive shopping for occasions such as Eid, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Navratri is around the corner, the prices for yellow metal in India showed a slight rebound on Tuesday; however, they declined massively today, Thursday, March 19.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
Continuing yesterday’s downward trend, the prices of gold in India are trading at ₹15,464 per gram for 24K gold, down by ₹278. The 22K variant is priced at ₹14,175 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹255, while 18K gold is available at ₹11,598 per gram, down ₹209.
|Carat
|Gram
|Gold Rate in India Today
|Gold Rate in India Yesterday
|Change
|24K
|1
|15,464
|15,742
|−278
|24K
|8
|1,23,712
|1,25,936
|−2,224
|24K
|10
|1,54,640
|1,57,420
|−2,780
|24K
|100
|15,46,400
|15,74,200
|−27,800
|22K
|1
|14,175
|14,430
|−255
|22K
|8
|1,13,400
|1,15,440
|−2,040
|22K
|10
|1,41,750
|1,44,300
|−2,550
|22K
|100
|14,17,500
|14,43,000
|−25,500
|18K
|1
|11,598
|11,807
|−209
|18K
|8
|92,784
|94,456
|−1,672
|18K
|10
|1,15,980
|1,18,070
|−2,090
|18K
|100
|11,59,800
|11,80,700
|−20,900
Source: Good Returns
|Indian City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|15,600
|14,300
|11,980
|Mumbai
|15,464
|14,175
|11,598
|Delhi
|15,479
|14,190
|11,613
|Kolkata
|15,464
|14,175
|11,598
|Bangalore
|15,464
|14,175
|11,598
|Hyderabad
|15,464
|14,175
|11,598
|Kerala
|15,464
|14,175
|11,598
|Pune
|15,464
|14,175
|11,598
|Vadodara
|15,469
|14,180
|11,603
|Ahmedabad
|15,469
|14,180
|11,603
Source: Good Returns
International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.
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