Gold Rate Today, March 18: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, March 18, stands at ₹15,775 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,460 per gram for 22 karat gold, and ₹11,831 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 18, 2026 11:40 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 18; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 18; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
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Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India in mid-March 2026 have been fluctuating lately amid the raging conflict in West Asia that began on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Normally, gold rises during wars because investors move money to “safe-haven” assets. However, the dollar has remained strong this time, making gold expensive for countries and reducing demand.

As festive shopping for occasions such as Eid, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Navratri is around the corner, the prices for yellow metal in India showed a slight rebound on Tuesday; however, they declined today, Wednesday, March 18.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

The rate for 24K gold stands at ₹15,775 per gram, showing a decline of ₹33, while 22K gold is priced at ₹14,460 per gram with a decrease of ₹30. Similarly, 18K gold is available at ₹11,831 per gram, down by ₹25.

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat 1 15,775 15,808 -33
8 1,26,200 1,26,464 -264
10 1,57,750 1,58,080 -330
100 15,77,500 15,80,800 -3,300
22 Carat 1 14,460 14,490 -30
8 1,15,680 1,15,920 -240
10 1,44,600 1,44,900 -300
100 14,46,000 14,49,000 -3,000
18 Carat 1 11,831 11,856 -25
8 94,648 94,848 -200
10 1,18,310 1,18,560 -250
100 11,83,100 11,85,600 -2,500

Source: Good Returns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram):

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai 15,895 14,570 12,240
Mumbai 15,775 14,460 11,831
Delhi 15,824 14,506 11,872
Kolkata 15,775 14,460 11,831
Bangalore 15,775 14,460 11,831
Hyderabad 15,775 14,460 11,831
Kerala 15,775 14,460 11,831
Pune 15,775 14,460 11,831
Vadodara 15,814 14,496 11,862
Ahmedabad 15,814 14,496 11,862

Source: Good Returns

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What factors influence gold prices in India?

International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.

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