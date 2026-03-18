Gold Rate Today, March 18: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 18; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India in mid-March 2026 have been fluctuating lately amid the raging conflict in West Asia that began on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Normally, gold rises during wars because investors move money to “safe-haven” assets. However, the dollar has remained strong this time, making gold expensive for countries and reducing demand.

As festive shopping for occasions such as Eid, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Navratri is around the corner, the prices for yellow metal in India showed a slight rebound on Tuesday; however, they declined today, Wednesday, March 18.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.