Gold Rate Today, March 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: Today's gold price in India stands at ₹15,862 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,540 per gram for 22 karat gold, and ₹11,897 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 17; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 17; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
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Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India in mid-March 2026 have been fluctuating lately amid the raging conflict in West Asia that began on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Normally, gold rises during wars because investors move money to “safe-haven” assets. However, the dollar has remained strong this time, making gold expensive for countries and reducing demand.

As the festive shopping for occasions like Eid, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Navratri begins, the rates for yellow metal in India increased on March 17, Tuesday, following last week’s heavy losses, according to Good Returns.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

The price of 24 Karat (24K) gold increased to approximately Rs 15,862 per gram, up Rs 120 from the previous trading session.

Similarly, 22 Karat (22K) gold saw an upward trend to Rs 14,540 per gram, up Rs 110, while 18 Karat (18K) gold rose to Rs 11,897 per gram, up Rs 90.

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹15,862 ₹15,742 + ₹120
24K 8 ₹1,26,896 ₹1,25,936 + ₹960
24K 10 ₹1,58,620 ₹1,57,420 + ₹1,200
24K 100 ₹15,86,200 ₹15,74,200 + ₹12,000
22K 1 ₹14,540 ₹14,430 + ₹110
22K 8 ₹1,16,320 ₹1,15,440 + ₹880
22K 10 ₹1,45,400 ₹1,44,300 + ₹1,100
22K 100 ₹14,54,000 ₹14,43,000 + ₹11,000
18K 1 ₹11,897 ₹11,807 + ₹90
18K 8 ₹95,176 ₹94,456 + ₹720
18K 10 ₹1,18,970 ₹1,18,070 + ₹900
18K 100 ₹11,89,700 ₹11,80,700 + ₹9,000

Source: Good Returns

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Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram):

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,982 ₹14,650 ₹12,330
Mumbai ₹15,862 ₹14,540 ₹11,897
Delhi ₹15,877 ₹14,555 ₹11,912
Kolkata ₹15,862 ₹14,540 ₹11,897
Bangalore ₹15,862 ₹14,540 ₹11,897
Hyderabad ₹15,862 ₹14,540 ₹11,897
Kerala ₹15,862 ₹14,540 ₹11,897
Pune ₹15,862 ₹14,540 ₹11,897
Vadodara ₹15,867 ₹14,545 ₹11,902
Ahmedabad ₹15,867 ₹14,545 ₹11,902

Source: Good Returns

What factors influence gold prices in India?

International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.

 

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