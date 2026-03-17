Gold Rate Today, March 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India in mid-March 2026 have been fluctuating lately amid the raging conflict in West Asia that began on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
Normally, gold rises during wars because investors move money to “safe-haven” assets. However, the dollar has remained strong this time, making gold expensive for countries and reducing demand.
As the festive shopping for occasions like Eid, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Navratri begins, the rates for yellow metal in India increased on March 17, Tuesday, following last week’s heavy losses, according to Good Returns.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
The price of 24 Karat (24K) gold increased to approximately Rs 15,862 per gram, up Rs 120 from the previous trading session.
Similarly, 22 Karat (22K) gold saw an upward trend to Rs 14,540 per gram, up Rs 110, while 18 Karat (18K) gold rose to Rs 11,897 per gram, up Rs 90.
|Carat
|Gram
|Gold Rate in India Today
|Gold Rate in India Yesterday
|Change
|24K
|1
|₹15,862
|₹15,742
|+ ₹120
|24K
|8
|₹1,26,896
|₹1,25,936
|+ ₹960
|24K
|10
|₹1,58,620
|₹1,57,420
|+ ₹1,200
|24K
|100
|₹15,86,200
|₹15,74,200
|+ ₹12,000
|22K
|1
|₹14,540
|₹14,430
|+ ₹110
|22K
|8
|₹1,16,320
|₹1,15,440
|+ ₹880
|22K
|10
|₹1,45,400
|₹1,44,300
|+ ₹1,100
|22K
|100
|₹14,54,000
|₹14,43,000
|+ ₹11,000
|18K
|1
|₹11,897
|₹11,807
|+ ₹90
|18K
|8
|₹95,176
|₹94,456
|+ ₹720
|18K
|10
|₹1,18,970
|₹1,18,070
|+ ₹900
|18K
|100
|₹11,89,700
|₹11,80,700
|+ ₹9,000
Source: Good Returns
|Indian City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹15,982
|₹14,650
|₹12,330
|Mumbai
|₹15,862
|₹14,540
|₹11,897
|Delhi
|₹15,877
|₹14,555
|₹11,912
|Kolkata
|₹15,862
|₹14,540
|₹11,897
|Bangalore
|₹15,862
|₹14,540
|₹11,897
|Hyderabad
|₹15,862
|₹14,540
|₹11,897
|Kerala
|₹15,862
|₹14,540
|₹11,897
|Pune
|₹15,862
|₹14,540
|₹11,897
|Vadodara
|₹15,867
|₹14,545
|₹11,902
|Ahmedabad
|₹15,867
|₹14,545
|₹11,902
Source: Good Returns
International market pricing, import fees, taxes, and currency rate variations are the primary influences on gold prices in India. These factors combine to influence daily gold rates across the country. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in crude oil and fuel prices, influencing gold and silver prices as well.
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