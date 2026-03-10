Gold Rate Today, March 5: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today, March 10: Spot gold prices rose sharply on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump hinted that the war with Iran is close to an end. The price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,62,380 per 10 grams, while 22k gold was available at Rs 1,49,000 per 10 grams, as per Good Returns. These rates do not include GST and making charges.

Silver price, too, saw a sharp uptick to rally Rs 2,900 per 10 grams, which was trading at Rs 2,800 per 10 grams a day ago.

On MCX, gold futures, whose expiry is on April 2, 2026, was traded at Rs 1,62,148 per 10 gram, with a rise of 1.15 per cent. While silver futures expiring on March 05, 2026, was up 3.92%, trading at Rs 2,76,620 per kg.