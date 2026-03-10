Gold Rate Today, March 5: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Rate Today, March 10: Spot gold prices rose sharply on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump hinted that the war with Iran is close to an end. The price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,62,380 per 10 grams, while 22k gold was available at Rs 1,49,000 per 10 grams, as per Good Returns. These rates do not include GST and making charges.
Silver price, too, saw a sharp uptick to rally Rs 2,900 per 10 grams, which was trading at Rs 2,800 per 10 grams a day ago.
On MCX, gold futures, whose expiry is on April 2, 2026, was traded at Rs 1,62,148 per 10 gram, with a rise of 1.15 per cent. While silver futures expiring on March 05, 2026, was up 3.92%, trading at Rs 2,76,620 per kg.
|Date
|24K
|22K
|Mar 10, 2026
|₹16,253 (+70)
|₹14,900 (+65)
|Mar 09, 2026
|₹16,183 (-197)
|₹14,835 (-180)
|Mar 08, 2026
|₹16,380 (0)
|₹15,015 (0)
|Mar 07, 2026
|₹16,380 (+252)
|₹15,015 (+230)
|Mar 06, 2026
|₹16,128 (-175)
|₹14,785 (-160)
|Mar 05, 2026
|₹16,303 (-163)
|₹14,945 (-150)
|Mar 04, 2026
|₹16,466 (-311)
|₹15,095 (-285)
|Mar 03, 2026
|₹16,777 (-289)
|₹15,380 (-265)
|Mar 02, 2026
|₹17,066 (-257)
|₹15,645 (-235)
|Mar 01, 2026
|₹17,323 (+437)
|₹15,880 (+400)
International market rates, import duties, taxes, and fluctuations in exchange rates primarily influence gold prices in India. Together, these factors determine the daily gold rates across the country. The ongoing Middle East war is also affecting gold and silver prices.
In India, gold is deeply cultural and financial. It is a preferred investment option and is key to celebrations, particularly weddings and festivals.
