Gold Rate Today, June 30: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, June 27, stands at Rs 14,013 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 12,845 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,510 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,013 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹12,845 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,510 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, June 30, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,013 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 180 over that on June 29.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,845 per gram and Rs 10,510 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 165 and Rs 135, respectively, over the prices on June 30 .

After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled. Gold prices are experiencing daily volatility, even though geopolitical tensions have eased.