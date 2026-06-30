Gold Rate Today, June 30: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, June 27, stands at Rs 14,013 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 12,845 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,510 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readJun 30, 2026 10:11 AM IST
goldToday's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, June 27, stands at Rs 14,013 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 12,845 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,510 per gram for 18 karat gold.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,013 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs ₹12,845 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,510 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, June 30, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,013 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 180 over that on June 29.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,845 per gram and Rs 10,510 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 165 and Rs 135, respectively, over the prices on June 30 .

After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled. Gold prices are experiencing daily volatility, even though geopolitical tensions have eased.

US-Iran War News Live Updates: US, Iran negotiators head to Doha, meeting still not confirmed

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,013
22 Carat 10g Rs 12,845
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,510

Tensions in West Asia

President Donald Trump confirmed that U.S. and Iranian officials will convene in Qatar on Tuesday. Tehran sought the emergency discussions following a series of retaliatory strikes that have jeopardised their interim pact.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denied any scheduled talks with the U.S., stating the delegation is visiting Qatar exclusively to secure the release of frozen assets.

Geopolitical friction in West Asia began to subside this June following a surprise interim peace pact between Iran and the United States. Under the agreement finalized on June 18, 2026, both nations signed a memorandum of understanding that prolongs the active ceasefire for another 60 days.

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Despite signs of easing diplomatic tensions, instability in the Middle East continues to encourage investors to seek refuge in gold as a safe-haven asset during periods of global uncertainty. Domestic gold prices remain subject to daily fluctuations influenced by international market trends, import duties, and currency exchange movements.

Earlier, concerns surrounding the Gulf conflict and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz pushed fuel and energy prices higher, leading to a surge in oil and precious metal values. With the crucial trade route now operational again, oil prices have begun to stabilise, contributing to a gradual decline in gold and silver prices.

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