Gold Rate Today, June 27: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, June 27, stands at Rs 14,395 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,195 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJun 27, 2026 10:33 AM IST
goldGold Rate Today, June 27: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,395 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,195 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, June 27, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,395 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 120 over that on June 26.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,195 per gram and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 110 and Rs 90 respectively, over the prices on June 26.

After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled. Gold prices are experiencing daily volatility, even though geopolitical tensions have eased.

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,395
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,195
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,796

Tensions in West Asia

Recent reports indicate that the U.S. launched counter-strikes against Iran following an Iranian drone attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, despite a current U.S.-Iran agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel’s military will not withdraw from occupied areas in southern Lebanon.

In June, tensions in West Asia showed signs of easing after the United States and Iran unexpectedly struck a preliminary peace agreement. Signed on June 18, 2026, the deal includes a memorandum of understanding that extends the current ceasefire for an additional 60 days.

Even with diplomatic improvements, Middle East instability keeps investors turning to gold as a secure shield against global uncertainty. Local gold rates fluctuate daily based on global trends, import taxes, and currency movements.

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Previously, the Gulf conflict’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz spiked fuel and energy costs, driving up oil and precious metal prices. Now that the shipping lane has reopened, oil prices are easing, resulting in a steady decrease in gold and silver rates.

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