Gold Rate Today, June 27: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,395 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,195 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, June 27, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,395 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 120 over that on June 26.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,195 per gram and Rs 10,796 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 110 and Rs 90 respectively, over the prices on June 26.

After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled. Gold prices are experiencing daily volatility, even though geopolitical tensions have eased.