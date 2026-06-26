Gold Rate Today, June 26: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,132 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,954 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,599 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, June 26, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,132 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1 over that on June 25.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,954 per gram and Rs 10,599 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 1 for each, over the prices on June 25.
After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,132
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 12,954
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,599
Yesterday, following an attack on a Singapore-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) has paused its vessel evacuation strategy. Despite the US-Iran deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the country’s armed forces have no intention of retreating from occupied territories in southern Lebanon.
Local gold prices shift every day because of things like world market trends, import taxes, and changes in currency value. Over the past few months, the war in the Gulf blocked the Strait of Hormuz, affecting energy and fuel prices to escalate, leading to a surge in the price of oil, gold, and silver. Now that the Strait is open again, oil prices are starting to calm down, leading to a gradual decrease in precious metal rate.