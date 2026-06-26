Gold Rate Today, June 26: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, June 26, stands at Rs 14,132 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 12,954 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,599 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJun 26, 2026 01:27 PM IST
GoldGold Rate Today, June 26: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,132 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 12,954 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,599 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, June 26, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,132 per gram, reflecting a decrease of  Rs 1 over that on June 25.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,954 per gram and Rs 10,599 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 1 for each, over the prices on June 25.

After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled.

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,132
22 Carat 10g Rs 12,954
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,599

Tensions in West Asia

Yesterday, following an attack on a Singapore-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) has paused its vessel evacuation strategy. Despite the US-Iran deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the country’s armed forces have no intention of retreating from occupied territories in southern Lebanon.

In June, tensions in West Asia showed signs of easing after the United States and Iran unexpectedly struck a preliminary peace agreement. Signed on June 18, 2026, the deal includes a memorandum of understanding that extends the current ceasefire for an additional 60 days.

Despite hints of diplomatic advancement, volatility persists in the Middle East, prompting investors to lean on gold as a reliable safe haven. Consequently, the precious metal remains a crucial shield against persistent global instability and geopolitical turbulence.

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Local gold prices shift every day because of things like world market trends, import taxes, and changes in currency value. Over the past few months, the war in the Gulf blocked the Strait of Hormuz, affecting energy and fuel prices to escalate, leading to a surge in the price of oil, gold, and silver. Now that the Strait is open again, oil prices are starting to calm down, leading to a gradual decrease in precious metal rate.

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