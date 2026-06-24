Gold Rate Today, June 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, June 24, stands at Rs 14,443 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,230 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,825 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJun 24, 2026 11:19 AM IST
GoldGold Rate Today, June 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,433 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 13,230 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, June 20, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,608 per gram, reflecting a decrease of  Rs 27 over that on June 24.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,230 per gram and Rs 10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 25 and Rs 20, respectively, over the prices on June 23.

After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled.

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,433
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,230
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,825

In June, tensions in West Asia showed signs of easing after the United States and Iran unexpectedly struck a preliminary peace agreement. Signed on June 18, 2026, the deal includes a memorandum of understanding that extends the current ceasefire for an additional 60 days.

Despite signs of diplomatic progress, the situation in the Middle East remains fluid. As a result, investors continue to view gold as a trusted safe-haven asset, using it as protection against ongoing geopolitical risks and global uncertainty.

Domestic gold prices change daily due to several factors, including global market trends, import duties, taxes, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. In the last few months, the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz due to the Gulf war drove up energy and fuel costs, which in turn boosted gold and silver prices alongside crude oil. With the Strait now reopened, oil prices have begun to stabilise, easing some of the upward pressure on precious metals.

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