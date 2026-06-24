Gold Rate Today, June 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,433 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,230 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, June 20, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,608 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 27 over that on June 24.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,230 per gram and Rs 10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 25 and Rs 20, respectively, over the prices on June 23.

After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled.