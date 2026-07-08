Gold Rate Today, July 8: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 449 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,245 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,837 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 8, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,449 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 77 over that on July 7.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,245 per gram and Rs 10,837 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 70 and Rs 57, respectively, over the prices on July 7.
Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, despite this easing of geopolitical friction, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,449
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,245
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,837
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,542
|Rs 13,330
|Rs 11,150
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,449
|Rs 13,245
|Rs 10,837
|Delhi
|Rs 14,464
|Rs 13,260
|Rs 10,852
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,449
|Rs 13,245
|Rs 10,837
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,449
|Rs 13,245
|Rs 10,837
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,449
|Rs 13,245
|Rs 10,837
|Pune
|Rs 14,449
|Rs 13,245
|Rs 10,837
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,454
|Rs 13,250
|Rs 10,842
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,454
|Rs 13,250
|Rs 10,842
Oil prices face new disruptions as escalating conflicts between the U.S. and Iran threaten to collapse a delicate ceasefire.
On Wednesday, the international benchmark, Brent crude, jumped by up to 3 percent, completely reversing a previous downward trend that had temporarily pulled oil prices back to pre-war levels. September Brent crude futures reached a high not seen since June 23, trading at $76.07 a barrel as of 04:00 AM GMT.
This sudden surge occurred after the US retaliated for attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz by launching military strikes in Iran and stripping away a temporary waiver that allowed Iranian oil exports to bypass sanctions. While Tehran has avoided taking direct blame for the strikes, it has consistently cautioned ships against navigating any paths through the shipping lane that lack its explicit approval.
Geopolitical friction in the Middle East seemed to calm down in June due to an unexpected short-term pact between Washington and Tehran. Signed in mid-June 2026, the agreement set up a 60-day ceasefire intended to de-escalate local clashes and secure safe passage through critical shipping corridors.
However, long-term peace is still highly fragile; animosity has flared up again because Israel opposed the arrangement and cross-border skirmishes persisted, threatening to derail the delicate truce.
Even with this diplomatic progress, the persistent volatility of the region means gold remains a highly sought-after asset for investors trying to insulate their portfolios from market chaos. Locally, the price of gold is constantly shifting, mostly influenced by global benchmark pricing, import tariffs, and the strength of the currency.