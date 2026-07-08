Gold Rate Today, July 8: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 449 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,245 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,837 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 8, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,449 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 77 over that on July 7.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,245 per gram and Rs 10,837 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 70 and Rs 57, respectively, over the prices on July 7.

Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, despite this easing of geopolitical friction, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.