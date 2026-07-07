Gold Rate Today, July 7: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 526 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,315 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,894 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 7, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,526 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 136 over that on July 6.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,315 per gram and Rs 10, 894 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 125 and Rs 103, respectively, over the prices on July 6.
After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled. Gold prices are experiencing daily volatility, even though geopolitical tensions have eased.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,526
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,315
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,894
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,792
|Rs 13,559
|Rs 11,299
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,526
|Rs 13,315
|Rs 10,894
|Delhi
|Rs 14,541
|Rs 13,330
|Rs 10,909
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,526
|Rs 13,315
|Rs 10,894
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,526
|Rs 13,315
|Rs 10,894
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,526
|Rs 13,315
|Rs 10,894
|Pune
|Rs 14,526
|Rs 13,315
|Rs 10,894
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,531
|Rs 13,320
|Rs 10,899
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,531
|Rs 13,320
|Rs 10,899
The holy city of Qom is currently hosting the funeral prayers for Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family. The UK’s maritime agency reports that an unknown projectile has hit a tanker off Oman’s coast. While a fire broke out as a result of the impact, there are currently no reported casualties.
Regional tensions in the Middle East seemed to moderate during June, thanks to an unexpected short-term deal struck between Washington and Tehran. The mid-June 2026 agreement established a 60-day truce aimed at easing local conflicts and restoring traffic to critical shipping lanes.
However, peace remains highly uncertain; friction has quickly intensified because Israel dismissed the terms of the agreement and cross-border actions persisted, threatening to break the delicate truce.
Even with these steps forward in diplomacy, constant volatility in the region ensures that gold remains a top choice for investors looking to protect their wealth from wider market turbulence.
Locally, gold rates are in a state of constant flux, largely dictated by global spot prices, import taxes, and currency fluctuations. Not long ago, rising hostilities in the Gulf and the threat of shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz pushed fuel costs higher, boosting the value of oil and precious metals.
But as commercial vessels resume normal transit through the waterway, crude oil is getting cheaper, which is steadily pulling down the prices of gold and silver.