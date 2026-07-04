Gold Rate Today, July 4: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,673 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,450 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,005 per gram for 18 carat gold.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,673 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,450 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,005 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 4, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,673 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 27 over that on July 3.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,450 per gram and Rs 11,005 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 25 and Rs 20, respectively, over the prices on July 3.

After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled. Gold prices are experiencing daily volatility, even though geopolitical tensions have eased.