Gold Rate Today, July 4: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,673 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,450 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,005 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 4, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,673 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 27 over that on July 3.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,450 per gram and Rs 11,005 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 25 and Rs 20, respectively, over the prices on July 3.
After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled. Gold prices are experiencing daily volatility, even though geopolitical tensions have eased.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,673
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,450
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,005
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,946
|Rs 13,700
|Rs 11,440
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,673
|Rs 13,450
|Rs 11,005
|Delhi
|Rs 14,688
|Rs 13,465
|Rs 11,020
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,673
|Rs 13,450
|Rs 11,005
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,673
|Rs 13,450
|Rs 11,005
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,673
|Rs 13,450
|Rs 11,005
|Pune
|Rs 14,673
|Rs 13,450
|Rs 11,005
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,678
|Rs 13,455
|Rs 11,010
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,678
|Rs 13,455
|Rs 11,010
Day one of the funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has wrapped up. Khamenei, alongside several family members, lost his life during the opening stages of the US-Israel war against Iran.
Geopolitical strains in West Asia appeared to ease in June following an unexpected interim accord between Iran and the United States. Signed in mid-June 2026, the memorandum of understanding institutes a 60-day cessation of hostilities to lower regional tensions and reopen vital maritime corridors.
However, stability remains fragile; friction has quickly re-escalated due to Israel’s rejection of the framework’s terms and ongoing cross-border operations, testing the boundaries of the fragile truce.
Even with recent diplomatic advancements, ongoing volatility in the Middle East sustains gold’s status as a preferred refuge for cautious investors facing global market instability. Domestically, gold prices show continuous fluctuation, heavily driven by international trading patterns, import tariffs, and shifting currency values.
Previously, escalating tensions in the Gulf and fears of shipping bottlenecks along the critical Strait of Hormuz route spiked energy costs, sending oil and precious metals higher. However, as maritime traffic through this vital corridor resumes normal operations, crude oil prices are softening, which in turn is steadily pulling down gold and silver values.