Gold Rate Today, July 31: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, July 31, stands at Rs 14,460 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,255 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,845 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readJul 31, 2026 10:38 AM IST
goldThe gold price in India today, July 31, stands at Rs 14,460 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,255 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,845 per gram for 18 karat gold.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,460 per gram for 24 carat gold Rs ₹13,255 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,845 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 30, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,460 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 27 over that on July 30.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,255 per gram and Rs 10,845 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 25 and Rs 20 respectively, over the prices on July 30.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.

West Asia War Highlights: US will ‘pay the price’ for killing Iranian civilians, says Ghalibaf

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,460
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,255
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,845

City Wise Rate:

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,460 Rs 13,255 Rs 11,070
Mumbai Rs 14,460 Rs 13,255 Rs 10,845
Delhi Rs 14,475 Rs 13,270 Rs 10,860
Kolkata Rs 14,460 Rs 13,255 Rs 10,845
Bangalore Rs 14,460 Rs 13,255 Rs 10,845
Hyderabad Rs 14,460 Rs 13,255 Rs 10,845
Pune Rs 14,460 Rs 13,255 Rs 10,845
Vadodara Rs 14,465 Rs 13,260 Rs 10,850
Ahmedabad Rs 14,465 Rs 13,260 Rs 10,850

Tensions in West Asia

According to US President Donald Trump, a deal finalised by the Gaza Board of Peace will oversee the disarmament of Hamas, marking what he called a “historic step” for Israel’s security and future Palestinian governance in the region.

Meanwhile, Israel executed large scale midnight strikes across southern Lebanon, targeting Yohmor al-Chqif, Arnoun, and Kfar Tebnit, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

The resulting blasts shook the entire southern region, sending shockwaves that could be felt as far north as Iqlim al-Kharrub and Khalde. Meanwhile, powerful explosions near Beaufort Castle in the Marjayoun district blew out windows and caused structural damage to homes in the adjacent town of al-Qlaiaa.

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Brent crude surged over 6% last Thursday, topping $100 a barrel for the first time since May. The sudden spike follows escalating conflict in West Asia and recent attacks on trade routes, which have intensified concerns over global oil supply shortages.

Middle Eastern regional tensions briefly calmed following the unexpected signing of a 60-day memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran in mid-June 2026.

This temporary agreement aimed to freeze local military actions and secure safe passage for commercial vessels operating through crucial global shipping corridors. However, the fragile peace agreement dissolved very quickly.

Unrelenting military strikes and ongoing disruptions to maritime traffic forced both governments to formally terminate the arrangement, restarting open warfare and prompting a series of retaliatory attacks throughout the area. With diplomatic attempts failing once again, broad market anxieties have resurfaced.

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As a result, investors are leaning back on gold as a reliable protective asset against expanding geopolitical risks and financial volatility. At the same time, regional gold prices continue to experience daily price adjustments influenced by international benchmark shifts, government import tariffs, and local exchange rate changes.

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