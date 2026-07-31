Gold Rate Today, July 31: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today, July 31, stands at Rs 14,460 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,255 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,845 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,460 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,255 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,845 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 30, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,460 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 27 over that on July 30.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,255 per gram and Rs 10,845 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 25 and Rs 20 respectively, over the prices on July 30.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.