Gold Rate Today, July 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,700 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,475 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,025 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 3, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,700 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 322 over that on July 2.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,475 per gram and Rs 11,025 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 295 and Rs 241, respectively, over the prices on July 2.
After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled. Gold prices are experiencing daily volatility, even though geopolitical tensions have eased.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,700
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,475
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,025
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,956
|Rs 13,700
|Rs 11,440
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,700
|Rs 13,475
|Rs 11,025
|Delhi
|Rs 14,715
|Rs 13,490
|Rs 11,040
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,700
|Rs 13,475
|Rs 11,025
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,700
|Rs 13,475
|Rs 11,025
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,700
|Rs 13,475
|Rs 11,025
|Pune
|Rs 14,700
|Rs 13,475
|Rs 11,025
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,705
|Rs 13,480
|Rs 11,030
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,705
|Rs 13,480
|Rs 11,030
Israeli forces launched new airstrikes and demolished homes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, despite a framework agreement reached last week between Beirut and Tel Aviv outlining a phased Israeli withdrawal.
US Senator Bernie Sanders has raised concerns about the impact of Israeli lobbying groups on the functioning of American democracy.
Geopolitical strains in West Asia appeared to ease in June following an unexpected interim accord between Iran and the United States. Signed on June 18, 2026, the memorandum of understanding prolongs the current ceasefire by another 60 days, indicating a temporary reduction in regional tensions.
Despite the diplomatic progress, instability in the Middle East continues to bolster gold’s appeal as a safe-haven investment amid global uncertainty. Domestic gold prices remain volatile, with daily movements shaped by international market trends, import duties, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
Earlier, concerns over the Gulf conflict and possible disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz drove up fuel prices, pushing oil and precious metals to higher levels. With the key shipping corridor now operating normally, crude prices have begun to ease, contributing to a gradual decline in gold and silver prices.