Gold Rate Today, July 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,700 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,475 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,025 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,700 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,475 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,025 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 3, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,700 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 322 over that on July 2.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,475 per gram and Rs 11,025 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 295 and Rs 241, respectively, over the prices on July 2.

After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled. Gold prices are experiencing daily volatility, even though geopolitical tensions have eased.