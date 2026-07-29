Gold Rate Today, July 29: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,416 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,214 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,812 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,416 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,214 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,812 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 29, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,416 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1 over that on July 28.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,214 per gram and Rs 10,812 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 1 each, over the prices on July 28.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.