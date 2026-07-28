Gold Rate Today, July 28 Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,417 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,215 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,813 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 28, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,417 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 169 over that on July 27.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,215 per gram and Rs 10,813 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 155 and Rs 126, respectively, over the prices on July 27.
Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,417
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,215
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,813
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,416
|Rs 13,215
|Rs 11,030
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,417
|Rs 13,215
|Rs 10,813
|Delhi
|Rs 14,432
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 10,828
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,417
|Rs 13,215
|Rs 10,813
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,417
|Rs 13,215
|Rs 10,813
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,417
|Rs 13,215
|Rs 10,813
|Pune
|Rs 14,417
|Rs 13,215
|Rs 10,813
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,818
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,818
President Trump called discussions with Iran “very friendly,” though he warned he won’t wait forever. Iran, however, says the U.S. is simply trying to escape the conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has landed in Washington, D.C., for an upcoming meeting with Donald Trump, where the ongoing war with Iran is expected to be the main topic of discussion.
Brent crude surged over 6% last Thursday, topping $100 a barrel for the first time since May. The sudden spike follows escalating conflict in West Asia and recent attacks on trade routes, which have intensified concerns over global oil supply shortages.
In a meeting with Russian naval officers, President Vladimir Putin commended Iran’s fleet of small, stealthy “mosquito” submarines and noted that Moscow is currently building similar capabilities.
Regional tensions in the Middle East temporarily eased after the United States and Iran unexpectedly signed a 60-day memorandum of understanding in mid-June 2026. This brief arrangement was intended to halt local hostilities and ensure the safety of commercial vessels navigating critical maritime trade routes.
Nevertheless, the fragile ceasefire rapidly unraveled. Persistent military strikes and ongoing maritime traffic disruptions led both governments to declare the agreement null and void, sparking renewed armed conflict and a series of retaliatory strikes throughout the area.
As diplomatic efforts collapse once again, widespread market anxieties have resurfaced. Investors are returning to gold to serve as a reliable safe-haven hedge against escalating geopolitical risks and financial uncertainty.
Simultaneously, local gold rates continue to experience daily price fluctuations influenced by global market trends, government import tariffs, and local exchange rate movements.