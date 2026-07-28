Gold Rate Today, July 28 Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,417 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,215 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,813 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,417 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,215 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,813 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 28, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,417 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 169 over that on July 27.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,215 per gram and Rs 10,813 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 155 and Rs 126, respectively, over the prices on July 27.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.