Gold Rate Today, July 25: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,433 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,230 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,493 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,285 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,870 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 25, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,493 per gram, reflecting a slight increase of Rs 60 over that on July 24.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,285 per gram and Rs 10,870 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a slight increase of Rs 55 and Rs 45, respectively, over the prices on July 24.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.