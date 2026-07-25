Gold Rate Today, July 25: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,493 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,285 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,870 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 25, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,493 per gram, reflecting a slight increase of Rs 60 over that on July 24.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,285 per gram and Rs 10,870 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a slight increase of Rs 55 and Rs 45, respectively, over the prices on July 24.
Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,493
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,285
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,870
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 13,509
|Rs 13,300
|Rs 11,115
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,493
|Rs 13,285
|Rs 10,870
|Delhi
|Rs 14,508
|Rs 13,285
|Rs 10,885
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,493
|Rs 13,285
|Rs 10,870
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,493
|Rs 13,285
|Rs 10,870
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,493
|Rs 13,285
|Rs 10,870
|Pune
|Rs 14,493
|Rs 13,285
|Rs 10,870
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,498
|Rs 13,290
|Rs 10,875
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,498
|Rs 13,290
|Rs 10,875
US President Donald Trump noted that talks between Washington and Tehran are ongoing, suggesting that a threatened major military strike might not be needed, though he emphasized that US forces remain fully prepared to act.
Brent crude jumped more than 6% on Thursday, breaking the $100-per-barrel mark for the first time since May. This sharp rise comes as fresh conflict in West Asia and recent strikes on shipping corridors heighten fears of a global oil deficit.
Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas reported six Palestinian deaths and dozens of casualties and arrests over two days. He condemned the escalation as genuine aggression, placing the blame on prolonged global inaction that he claims has enabled further attacks.
Regional tensions in the Middle East temporarily cooled after the US and Iran signed a surprise 60-day memorandum of understanding in mid-June 2026. The short-term agreement was designed to pause regional fighting and safeguard commercial shipping along key maritime lanes.
However, the fragile truce quickly fell apart. Ongoing strikes and shipping disruptions prompted both nations to declare the deal dead, sparking fresh military action and retaliatory strikes across the region.
With peace efforts back on shaky ground, market fears have flared up again. Investors are flocking back to gold as a safe-haven shield against rising geopolitical hazards and economic instability. Meanwhile, domestic gold prices remain subject to daily swings driven by global market movements, import taxes, and local currency shifts.