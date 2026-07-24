Gold Rate Today, July 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,433 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,230 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,433 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,230 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 24, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,433 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 185 over that on July 23.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,230 per gram and Rs 10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 170 and Rs 139, respectively, over the prices on July 23.

Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, as geopolitical friction oscillates, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.