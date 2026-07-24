Gold Rate Today, July 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,433 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,230 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 24, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,433 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 185 over that on July 23.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,230 per gram and Rs 10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 170 and Rs 139, respectively, over the prices on July 23.
Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, as geopolitical friction oscillates, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,433
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,230
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,825
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,433
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 11,045
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,433
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 10,825
|Delhi
|Rs 14,448
|Rs 13,245
|Rs 11,840
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,433
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 10,825
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,433
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 10,825
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,433
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 10,825
|Pune
|Rs 14,433
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 10,825
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,438
|Rs 13,235
|Rs 10,830
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,656
|Rs 13,235
|Rs 10,830
The 13th night of strikes on Iran was complete by the USA. U.S. President Donald Trump warned he may soon order major strikes on Iran, claiming previous measures haven’t inflicted sufficient pressure on Tehran. Iranian media reported explosions in several areas, including Khorramabad, Jask, Ahvaz, and Bandar Abbas.
Brent crude surged over 6% on Thursday, pushing global oil prices past $100 a barrel for the first time since May. The price spike follows renewed conflict in West Asia and recent attacks on trade routes, which have intensified concerns over global supply shortages.
Recent attacks on Saudi oil tankers by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi forces directly triggered the rally. The strikes targeted ships navigating the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a crucial shipping corridor between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions briefly eased following an unexpected, short-lived agreement between the United States and Iran. Signed in mid-June 2026, the 60-day memorandum of understanding aimed to halt regional fighting and ensure safe passage for commercial cargo ships through critical maritime trade routes.
However, that fragile diplomatic effort quickly unravelled. Tensions flared up again after continuous strikes and maritime disruptions led both sides to declare the truce effectively collapsed, triggering a renewed wave of military operations and retaliatory attacks throughout the region.
With the path to a lasting peace remaining on highly volatile ground, market anxieties have intensified. Investors are once again turning to gold as a safe-haven asset to protect against growing geopolitical risk and economic uncertainty. On the home front, local gold prices continue to fluctuate daily in response to international trends, import duties, and swings in local currency value.