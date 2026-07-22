Gold Rate Today, July 22: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,651 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,430 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,988 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,651 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,430 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,988 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 22, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,651 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 229 over that on July 21.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,430 per gram and Rs 10,988 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 210 and Rs 172, respectively, over the prices on July 21.

Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, as geopolitical friction oscillates, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.