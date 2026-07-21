Gold Rate Today, July 21: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 422 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,220 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,816 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 422 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,220 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,816 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 11, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,422 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 76 over that on July 20.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,220 per gram and Rs 10,816 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 70 and Rs 57, respectively, over the prices on July 20.

Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, despite this easing of geopolitical friction, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.