Gold Rate Today, July 21: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 422 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,220 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,816 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 11, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,422 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 76 over that on July 20.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,220 per gram and Rs 10,816 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 70 and Rs 57, respectively, over the prices on July 20.
Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, despite this easing of geopolitical friction, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,422
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,220
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,816
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,347
|Rs 13,151
|Rs 10,966
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,816
|Delhi
|Rs 14,437
|Rs 13,235
|Rs 10,831
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,816
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,816
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,816
|Pune
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,816
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,427
|Rs 13,225
|Rs 10,821
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,427
|Rs 13,225
|Rs 10,821
The U.S. launched its tenth straight night of airstrikes on Iran, targeting areas including Bandar Abbas and Sirik. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to cool tensions, Iran’s president acknowledged the nation is now in a “full-scale war.”
Oil prices face new disruptions as escalating conflicts between the U.S. and Iran have collapsed yet again. Two oil tankers are ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz following recent Iranian strikes against Gulf nations.
Crowds gathered in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, to back the Houthis after they announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia.
US Central Command targeted Iranian command posts, air defenses, coastal radars, and missile and drone infrastructure. As President Trump warned Tehran of severe consequences for US military casualties, neighbouring nations, including Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain reported intercepting or tracking Iranian strikes on host countries.
Meanwhile, the US is bolstering its Middle East fighter jet presence and deploying dozens of aerial refuelling tankers to Israel as Trump considers further action.
Geopolitical friction across the Middle East temporarily eased during June as a result of an unforeseen, short-term deal struck between the United States and Iran. Arranged in mid-June 2026, this accord established a two-month ceasefire designed to halt regional hostilities and ensure the unhindered passage of commercial vessels through vital shipping routes.
Nevertheless, the road toward lasting tranquility remains on extremely precarious footing. Concerns and apprehensions have intensified again, driven by Israel’s outspoken opposition to the deal alongside persistent border clashes that endanger the fragile cessation of violence.
Owing to the fact that the area continues to be a volatile flashpoint regardless of these recent diplomatic advances, market participants persist in flocking to gold as a protection against potential economic downturns. Domestically, regional gold rates experience constant daily fluctuations, driven largely by global market movements, import tariffs, and shifts in the national currency’s valuation.