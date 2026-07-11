Gold Rate Today, July 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 433 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,230 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 433 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,230 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 11, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,433 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 49 over that on July 10.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,230 per gram and Rs 10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 45 and Rs 37, respectively, over the prices on July 10.

Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, despite this easing of geopolitical friction, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.