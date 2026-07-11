Gold Rate Today, July 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 433 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,230 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 11, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,433 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 49 over that on July 10.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,230 per gram and Rs 10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 45 and Rs 37, respectively, over the prices on July 10.
Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, despite this easing of geopolitical friction, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.
US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran may be rebuilding nuclear facilities, show satellite pics
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,433
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,230
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,825
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,509
|Rs 13,300
|Rs 11,120
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,433
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 10,825
|Delhi
|Rs 14,448
|Rs 13,245
|Rs 10,840
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,433
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 10,825
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,433
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 10,825
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,433
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 10,825
|Pune
|Rs 14,433
|Rs 13,230
|Rs 10,825
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,438
|Rs 13,235
|Rs 10,830
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,438
|Rs 13,235
|Rs 10,830
Oil prices face new disruptions as escalating conflicts between the U.S. and Iran threaten to collapse a delicate ceasefire.
The US president has warned that 1,000 missiles are prepared to target Iran, with thousands more on standby, should the country attempt an assassination against him.
Reports also indicate that Washington is pressuring Iranian leadership to release a public statement guaranteeing the safety of commercial shipping containers passing through the critical Strait of Hormuz.
Markets reacted quickly and sharply after United States forces struck military sites inside Iran which was a direct response to recent attacks on three merchant ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.
Adding more fuel to the fire, Washington ended a temporary exemption rule that had previously allowed Iranian oil sales to bypass strict trade restrictions.
Political tensions in the Middle East dropped for a little while in June thanks to an unexpected, short-term agreement worked out between the United States and Iran. This mid-June 2026 pact created a 60-day truce that was intended to pause regional conflicts and make sure everyday ships could travel safely through crucial trade lanes.
Even so, the path to long-term stability is still standing on very shaky ground. Anxieties and worries have spiked once more because Israel is voicing strong disapproval of the arrangement, and ongoing fighting right at the borders threatens to tear apart the delicate peace pause.
Because the region is still such a dangerous powder keg despite these recent diplomatic breakthroughs, investors are still turning to gold to safeguard their money against sudden financial crashes. Back home, local gold prices keep shifting on a daily basis, and they are heavily influenced by international market trends, import taxes, and the changing value of the local currency.