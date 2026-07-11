Gold Rate Today, July 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, July 11, stands at Rs 14,433 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,230 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,825 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readUpdated: Jul 11, 2026 10:34 AM IST
GoldThe gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 433 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs ₹13,230 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 433 per gram for 24 carat gold Rs ₹13,230 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 11, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,433 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 49 over that on July 10.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,230 per gram and Rs 10,825 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 45 and Rs 37, respectively, over the prices on July 10.

Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, despite this easing of geopolitical friction, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.

US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran may be rebuilding nuclear facilities, show satellite pics

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,433
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,230
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,825

City Wise Rate:

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,509 Rs 13,300 Rs 11,120
Mumbai Rs 14,433 Rs 13,230 Rs 10,825
Delhi Rs 14,448 Rs 13,245 Rs 10,840
Kolkata Rs 14,433 Rs 13,230 Rs 10,825
Bangalore Rs 14,433 Rs 13,230 Rs 10,825
Hyderabad Rs 14,433 Rs 13,230 Rs 10,825
Pune Rs 14,433 Rs 13,230 Rs 10,825
Vadodara Rs 14,438 Rs 13,235 Rs 10,830
Ahmedabad Rs 14,438 Rs 13,235 Rs 10,830

Tensions in West Asia

Oil prices face new disruptions as escalating conflicts between the U.S. and Iran threaten to collapse a delicate ceasefire.

The US president has warned that 1,000 missiles are prepared to target Iran, with thousands more on standby, should the country attempt an assassination against him.

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Reports also indicate that Washington is pressuring Iranian leadership to release a public statement guaranteeing the safety of commercial shipping containers passing through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Markets reacted quickly and sharply after United States forces struck military sites inside Iran which was a direct response to recent attacks on three merchant ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Washington ended a temporary exemption rule that had previously allowed Iranian oil sales to bypass strict trade restrictions.

Political tensions in the Middle East dropped for a little while in June thanks to an unexpected, short-term agreement worked out between the United States and Iran. This mid-June 2026 pact created a 60-day truce that was intended to pause regional conflicts and make sure everyday ships could travel safely through crucial trade lanes.

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Even so, the path to long-term stability is still standing on very shaky ground. Anxieties and worries have spiked once more because Israel is voicing strong disapproval of the arrangement, and ongoing fighting right at the borders threatens to tear apart the delicate peace pause.

Because the region is still such a dangerous powder keg despite these recent diplomatic breakthroughs, investors are still turning to gold to safeguard their money against sudden financial crashes. Back home, local gold prices keep shifting on a daily basis, and they are heavily influenced by international market trends, import taxes, and the changing value of the local currency.

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