Gold Rate Today, July 10: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 482 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,275 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,862 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 10, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,482 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 38 over that on July 9.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,275 per gram and Rs 10,862 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 35 and Rs 29, respectively, over the prices on July 9.
Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, despite this easing of geopolitical friction, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,482
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,275
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,862
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,564
|Rs 13,350
|Rs 11,170
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,482
|Rs 13,275
|Rs 10,862
|Delhi
|Rs 14,495
|Rs 13,290
|Rs 10,877
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,482
|Rs 13,275
|Rs 10,862
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,482
|Rs 13,275
|Rs 10,862
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,482
|Rs 13,275
|Rs 10,862
|Pune
|Rs 14,482
|Rs 13,275
|Rs 10,862
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,487
|Rs 13,280
|Rs 10,867
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,487
|Rs 13,280
|Rs 10,867
Oil prices face new disruptions as escalating conflicts between the U.S. and Iran threaten to collapse a delicate ceasefire.
The US military struck Iranian military sites along the southern coast, targeting the “fast boats” Tehran uses to threaten ships navigating the strait without its permission. According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, Israeli troops are pressing ahead with demolitions in southern Lebanon, setting off major explosions inside the town of Khiam.
The sudden price spike followed US retaliatory strikes against military targets in Iran, which were launched after three merchant ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington also cancelled a temporary waiver that had previously let Iranian oil exports avoid trade sanctions. Although Tehran denies direct involvement in the shipping attacks, it has repeatedly warned vessels not to enter the shipping lane without its formal permission.
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East temporarily eased in June after an unexpected short-term deal was struck between the US and Iran. The agreement, signed in mid-June 2026, established a 60-day ceasefire designed to pause regional fighting and guarantee safe transit through vital trade routes.
Still, lasting peace remains incredibly fragile. Tensions have already surged again because Israel strongly objects to the deal, and ongoing border clashes threaten to break the delicate truce.
Because the region remains so volatile despite recent diplomacy, investors still actively buy gold to protect their wealth from sudden market drops. On the domestic front, local gold prices continue to fluctuate daily based on international market trends, import duties, and currency exchange rates.