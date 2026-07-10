Gold Rate Today, July 10: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 482 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,275 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,862 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14, 482 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,275 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,862 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 10, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,482 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 38 over that on July 9.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,275 per gram and Rs 10,862 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 35 and Rs 29, respectively, over the prices on July 9.

Even after the government increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5 percent to 10 percent, overall prices dropped as global political tensions calmed. However, despite this easing of geopolitical friction, gold prices continue to experience daily fluctuations.