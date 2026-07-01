Gold Rate Today, July 1: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,078 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹12,905 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,559 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 1, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,078 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 126 over that on June 30.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,905 per gram and Rs 10,559 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 115 and Rs 94, respectively, over the prices on June 30 .

After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled. Gold prices are experiencing daily volatility, even though geopolitical tensions have eased.