Gold Rate Today, July 1: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,078 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹12,905 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,559 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 1, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,078 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 126 over that on June 30.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,905 per gram and Rs 10,559 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 115 and Rs 94, respectively, over the prices on June 30 .
After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, the overall prices dipped as the geopolitical tensions cooled. Gold prices are experiencing daily volatility, even though geopolitical tensions have eased.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,078
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 12,905
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,559
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held discussions in Doha with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Although Iranian representatives are also present in the Qatari capital, no direct face-to-face negotiations between the two sides are currently scheduled.
Yesterday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denied any scheduled talks with the U.S., stating the delegation is visiting Qatar exclusively to secure the release of frozen assets.
Due to a lack of progress on the June memorandum of understanding, Iran’s foreign minister and parliamentary speaker are hesitant to meet with the U.S. delegation in Doha, fearing the talks could become a political liability at home.
Geopolitical tensions in West Asia showed signs of easing in June after Iran and the United States reached an unexpected interim peace agreement. Formalised on June 18, 2026, the memorandum of understanding extends the existing ceasefire by an additional 60 days, signalling a temporary de-escalation in regional hostilities.
Even with improving diplomatic relations, uncertainty in the Middle East continues to drive investors toward gold, which remains a preferred safe-haven asset during periods of global volatility. At the domestic level, gold prices continue to fluctuate daily, influenced by international market movements, import levies, and currency exchange rate changes.
Previously, fears surrounding the Gulf conflict and potential disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz fuelled a rise in energy costs, sending oil and precious metal prices higher. However, with the strategic maritime route now functioning normally, crude oil prices have started to soften, leading to a steady moderation in gold and silver rates.