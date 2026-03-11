Gold Rate Today, March 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The price of 18-carat gold rose to Rs 1,22,480 per 10 grams in India. (Credits: Unsplash)

Spot gold prices rose sharply on Wednesday amid a continuous spike in crude oil and fuel prices in view of the raging conflict in West Asia that began on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran. The price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,63,310 per 10 grams, while 22k gold was available at Rs 1,49,700 per 10 grams, as per Good Returns.

The price of 18-carat gold rose to Rs 1,22,480 per 10 grams in India. These rates do not include GST and making charges.

The price of silver, meanwhile, remained the same as on Tuesday, trading at Rs 2,900 per 10 grams.

24 K Gold rate (1 gram) in major Indian cities today

Chennai: Rs 16,495

Delhi: Rs 16,346

Mumbai: Rs 16,331

Kolkata: Rs 16,331

Bangalore: Rs 16,331

Hyderabad: Rs 16,331

Kerala: Rs 16,331

Pune: Rs 16,331

Vadodara: Rs 16,336

Ahmedabad: Rs 16,336