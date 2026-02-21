Gold Rate Today, February 21: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold prices edge up slightly on Feb 21: 24K gold at ₹15,738/gram, 22K at ₹14,426 and 18K at ₹11,804 after recent sharp correction following Budget-led fall. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: Gold slightly strengthened on Saturday after days of decline in prices of the Yellow metal since Monday and maintained this downward trend on subsequent days. Last month, gold prices in India hit an all-time high, continuing their steady rise by almost 20 per cent.

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.