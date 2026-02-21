Gold Rate Today, February 21: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold rate today edged higher on February 21, with 24K at ₹15,738 per gram and 22K at ₹14,426 across major

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readDelhiFeb 21, 2026 10:52 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 23; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold prices edge up slightly on Feb 21: 24K gold at ₹15,738/gram, 22K at ₹14,426 and 18K at ₹11,804 after recent sharp correction following Budget-led fall. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold slightly strengthened on Saturday after days of decline in prices of the Yellow metal since Monday and maintained this downward trend on subsequent days. Last month, gold prices in India hit an all-time high, continuing their steady rise by almost 20 per cent.

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 21 (INR):

Gold prices in India edged higher today, February 21, Saturday, with 24-karat gold quoted at ₹15,738 per gram, adding ₹1 from the previous session, while 22-karat stood at ₹14,426 per gram, an addition of ₹1, and 18-karat was ₹11,804 per gram.

Carat-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat Gram Gold Rate in India Today Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹15,738 ₹15,737 + ₹1
24K 8 ₹1,25,904 ₹1,25,896 + ₹8
24K 10 ₹1,57,380 ₹1,57,370 + ₹10
24K 100 ₹15,73,800 ₹15,73,700 + ₹100
22K 1 ₹14,426 ₹14,425 + ₹1
22K 8 ₹1,15,408 ₹1,15,400 + ₹8
22K 10 ₹1,44,260 ₹1,44,250 + ₹10
22K 100 ₹14,42,600 ₹14,42,500 + ₹100
18K 1 ₹11,804 ₹11,803 + ₹1
18K 8 ₹94,432 ₹94,424 + ₹8
18K 10 ₹1,18,040 ₹1,18,030 + ₹10
18K 100 ₹11,80,400 ₹11,80,300 + ₹100

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today
Chennai ₹15,730 ₹14,419 ₹12,349
Mumbai ₹15,738 ₹14,426 ₹11,804
Delhi ₹15,753 ₹14,441 ₹11,819
Kolkata ₹15,738 ₹14,426 ₹11,804
Bangalore ₹15,738 ₹14,426 ₹11,804
Hyderabad ₹15,738 ₹14,426 ₹11,804
Kerala ₹15,738 ₹14,426 ₹11,804
Pune ₹15,738 ₹14,426 ₹11,804
Vadodara ₹15,743 ₹14,431 ₹11,809
Ahmedabad ₹15,743 ₹14,431 ₹11,809

Source: GoodReturns

