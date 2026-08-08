Gold Rate Today, August 8: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,235 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,965 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,426 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,235 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,965 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,426 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, August 8, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,235 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 109 over that on August 7.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,965 per gram and Rs 11, 426 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 100 and Rs 82 respectively over the prices on August 7.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.