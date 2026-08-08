Gold Rate Today, August 8: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,235 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs ₹13,965 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,426 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readAug 8, 2026 10:44 AM IST
gold rateThe gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,235 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs ₹13,965 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,426 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,235 per gram for 24 carat gold Rs ₹13,965 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,426 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, August 8, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,235 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 109 over that on August 7.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,965 per gram and Rs 11, 426 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 100 and Rs 82 respectively over the prices on August 7.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.

World News updates: Houthis strike Marib again as UN warns Yemen nearing wider conflict

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 15,235
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,965
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,426

City Wise Rate:

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 15,164 Rs 13,900 Rs 11,716
Mumbai Rs 15,235 Rs 13,965 Rs 11,426
Delhi Rs 15,255 Rs 13,985 Rs 11,446
Kolkata Rs 15,235 Rs 13,965 Rs 11,426
Bangalore Rs 15,235 Rs 13,965 Rs 11,426
Hyderabad Rs 15,235 Rs 13,965 Rs 11,426
Pune Rs 15,235 Rs 13,965 Rs 11,426
Vadodara Rs 15,245 Rs 13,975 Rs 11,436
Ahmedabad Rs 15,245 Rs 13,975 Rs 11,436

Tensions in West Asia

Washington anticipates that Iran and Oman will shortly come to a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore commercial sea traffic, according to a U.S. official quoted by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan have established a mutual defence treaty in Mecca, formally agreeing that a military assault on any single member will be treated as an attack on all three. Meanwhile, responding to growing regional friction, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made it clear that while Tehran isn’t looking for war or land, it refuses to bow to pressure or intimidation.

On July 23, global crude oil prices underwent a steep rise as Brent crude broke past the $100 per barrel mark for the first time since May, surging over 6% within just one trading day. This rapid price spike highlights growing fears surrounding international energy supply bottlenecks, fueled by expanding military conflicts across West Asia and recent strikes targeted at merchant shipping lanes.

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Tensions in the region had briefly cooled off following a surprise 60-day agreement brokered between the United States and Iran in mid-June 2026, which was designed to pause armed clashes and safeguard critical marine channels. However, persistent attacks and ongoing risks to open water routes quickly tore apart the fragile accord, leading both nations to abandon the cease-fire and resume active military maneuvers.

As diplomatic pathways crumbled, intense instability within energy markets pushed investors to seek refuge in gold as a trusted hedge against global turmoil. Local gold markets are reflecting this international uncertainty, with domestic prices fluctuating daily in response to worldwide spot rates, official import taxes, and foreign exchange movements.

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