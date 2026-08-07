Gold Rate Today, August 7: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,974 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,726 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,231 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, August 5, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,974 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 1 over that on August 6.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,726 per gram and Rs 11, 231 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 1 each over the prices on August 6.
Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,974
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,726
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,231
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,001
|Rs 13,751
|Rs 11,566
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,974
|Rs 13,726
|Rs 11,231
|Delhi
|Rs 14,987
|Rs 13,741
|Rs 11,246
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,974
|Rs 13,726
|Rs 11,231
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,974
|Rs 13,726
|Rs 11,231
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,974
|Rs 13,726
|Rs 11,231
|Pune
|Rs 14,974
|Rs 13,726
|Rs 11,231
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,977
|Rs 13,731
|Rs 11,236
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,977
|Rs 13,731
|Rs 11,236
Addressing high energy prices, President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the conflict with Iran will wrap up “pretty soon.” In parallel, the US, Iran, and Oman are nearing a temporary agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
As reported by Palestinian agency Wafa, Thursday saw ongoing arrests, land confiscations, and demolitions by Israeli forces and settlers throughout the occupied West Bank. Simultaneously, an intense two-day military push remains underway in Kafr Aqab and the Qalandiya refugee camp.
On July 23, global crude prices surged sharply as Brent crossed the $100 per barrel threshold for the first time since May, climbing more than 6% in a single trading session. This sudden escalation in costs underscores mounting anxieties over international energy supply disruptions, driven by deepening conflict across West Asia and recent attacks on commercial shipping routes.
Regional hostilities had temporarily eased after an unexpected 60-day pact was established between the United States and Iran in mid-June 2026, aimed at halting military engagements and protecting key maritime corridors. Nevertheless, continued strikes and persistent threats to sea lanes swiftly dismantled the fragile arrangement, prompting both countries to scrap the truce and restart direct military actions.
With diplomatic efforts collapsing, heightened volatility in the energy sector has driven investors back toward gold as a reliable shield against geopolitical unrest. Domestic gold markets are mirroring these global tensions, with local prices shifting day-to-day in line with international benchmarks, import tariffs, and currency exchange fluctuations.