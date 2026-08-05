Gold Rate Today, August 5: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,575 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,360 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,931 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, August 5, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,575 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 175 over that on August 4.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,360 per gram and Rs 10,931 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 160 and Rs 131 respectively, over the prices on August 4.
Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,575
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,360
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,931
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,575
|Rs 13,360
|Rs 11,175
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,575
|Rs 13,360
|Rs 10,931
|Delhi
|Rs 14,590
|Rs 13,375
|Rs 10,946
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,575
|Rs 13,360
|Rs 10,931
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,575
|Rs 13,360
|Rs 10,931
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,575
|Rs 13,360
|Rs 10,931
|Pune
|Rs 14,575
|Rs 13,360
|Rs 10,931
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,580
|Rs 13,365
|Rs 10,936
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,580
|Rs 13,365
|Rs 10,936
Diplomatic talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are gaining momentum, with Iran describing discussions with Oman as moving in a positive direction.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio similarly noted progress in the negotiations, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that a deal could potentially be reached within the next day or two.
On July 23, oil prices skyrocketed as Brent crude rallied past $100 per barrel for the first time since May, posting a single-day gain of over 6%. The abrupt price spike reflects growing fears of global energy supply shocks triggered by escalating conflict in West Asia and recent strikes targeting commercial sea lanes.
Tensions in the region had briefly cooled following an unpredicted 60-day accord signed by the U.S. and Iran in mid-June 2026, which sought to pause military actions and safeguard critical transit routes. However, persistent strikes and ongoing maritime instability led to the rapid breakdown of the fragile truce, with both nations dissolving the agreement and resuming direct strikes.
With diplomatic channels breaking down, uncertainty in energy markets has reignited demand for gold as a traditional safe-haven against geopolitical instability. Local gold markets reflect this friction, with domestic rates fluctuating daily in response to international price trends, import duties, and exchange rate movements.