Gold Rate Today, August 4: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,400 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,200 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,800 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, August 4, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,400 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 22 over that on August 3.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,200 per gram and Rs 10,800 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 20 and Rs 16 respectively, over the prices on August 3.
Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,400
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,200
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,800
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,400
|Rs 13,200
|Rs 11,015
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,400
|Rs 13,200
|Rs 10,800
|Delhi
|Rs 14,415
|Rs 13,215
|Rs 10,815
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,400
|Rs 13,200
|Rs 10,800
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,400
|Rs 13,200
|Rs 10,800
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,400
|Rs 13,200
|Rs 10,800
|Pune
|Rs 14,400
|Rs 13,200
|Rs 10,800
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,405
|Rs 13,205
|Rs 10,805
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,405
|Rs 13,205
|Rs 10,805
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran are currently in progress, cautioning Tehran that this is its “last chance” to reach an agreement and halt the five-month conflict.
However, Tehran refuted these claims, maintaining that its discussions are strictly with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz rather than direct talks with Washington.
Oil prices experienced a dramatic surge on July 23, with Brent crude jumping over 6% to cross the $100 per barrel mark for the first time since May. This sharp increase stems from escalating military actions in West Asia and recent attacks on commercial shipping routes, sparking intense concerns over global oil supply disruptions.
Regional friction had briefly abated after the U.S. and Iran entered a unexpected 60-day agreement in mid-June 2026 aimed at halting hostilities and securing vital shipping channels. However, the temporary deal quickly collapsed due to continued military strikes and maritime disruptions, prompting both sides to abandon the pact and resume retaliatory operations.
As diplomatic solutions fall apart, energy market volatility has surged, driving investors toward gold as a secure hedge against rising geopolitical risk. Domestically, gold prices remain volatile, continually adjusting to global benchmarks, import tariffs, and currency fluctuations.