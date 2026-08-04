Gold Rate Today, August 4: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,400 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,200 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,800 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,400 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,200 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,800 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, August 4, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,400 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 22 over that on August 3.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,200 per gram and Rs 10,800 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 20 and Rs 16 respectively, over the prices on August 3.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.