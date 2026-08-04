Gold Rate Today, August 4: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, August 4, stands at Rs 14,400 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,200 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,800 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readAug 4, 2026 10:46 AM IST
goldThe gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,400 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs ₹13,200 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,800 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,400 per gram for 24 carat gold Rs ₹13,200 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,800 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, August 4, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,400 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 22 over that on August 3.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,200 per gram and Rs 10,800 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 20 and Rs 16 respectively, over the prices on August 3.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.

How India prevented major fertiliser shortages despite West Asia war, and the concerns now

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,400
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,200
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,800

City Wise Rate:

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 14,400 Rs 13,200 Rs 11,015
Mumbai Rs 14,400 Rs 13,200 Rs 10,800
Delhi Rs 14,415 Rs 13,215 Rs 10,815
Kolkata Rs 14,400 Rs 13,200 Rs 10,800
Bangalore Rs 14,400 Rs 13,200 Rs 10,800
Hyderabad Rs 14,400 Rs 13,200 Rs 10,800
Pune Rs 14,400 Rs 13,200 Rs 10,800
Vadodara Rs 14,405 Rs 13,205 Rs 10,805
Ahmedabad Rs 14,405 Rs 13,205 Rs 10,805

Tensions in West Asia

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran are currently in progress, cautioning Tehran that this is its “last chance” to reach an agreement and halt the five-month conflict.

However, Tehran refuted these claims, maintaining that its discussions are strictly with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz rather than direct talks with Washington.

Oil prices experienced a dramatic surge on July 23, with Brent crude jumping over 6% to cross the $100 per barrel mark for the first time since May. This sharp increase stems from escalating military actions in West Asia and recent attacks on commercial shipping routes, sparking intense concerns over global oil supply disruptions.

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Regional friction had briefly abated after the U.S. and Iran entered a unexpected 60-day agreement in mid-June 2026 aimed at halting hostilities and securing vital shipping channels. However, the temporary deal quickly collapsed due to continued military strikes and maritime disruptions, prompting both sides to abandon the pact and resume retaliatory operations.

As diplomatic solutions fall apart, energy market volatility has surged, driving investors toward gold as a secure hedge against rising geopolitical risk. Domestically, gold prices remain volatile, continually adjusting to global benchmarks, import tariffs, and currency fluctuations.

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