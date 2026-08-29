Gold Rate Today, August 29: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,824 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,505 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,868 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,824 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,505 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,868 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, August 29, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,824 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 289 over that on August 28.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,505 per gram and Rs 11,868 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 265 and Rs 217 respectively over the prices on August 28.

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Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.