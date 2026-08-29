Gold Rate Today, August 29: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,824 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,505 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,868 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, August 29, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,824 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 289 over that on August 28.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,505 per gram and Rs 11,868 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 265 and Rs 217 respectively over the prices on August 28.
Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,284
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,505
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,868
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,824
|Rs 14,505
|Rs 12,275
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,824
|Rs 14,505
|Rs 11,868
|Delhi
|Rs 15,839
|Rs 14,520
|Rs 11,883
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,824
|Rs 14,505
|Rs 11,868
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,824
|Rs 14,505
|Rs 11,868
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,824
|Rs 14,505
|Rs 11,868
|Pune
|Rs 15,824
|Rs 14,505
|Rs 11,868
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,829
|Rs 14,510
|Rs 11,873
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,829
|Rs 14,510
|Rs 11,873
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asserts it retains total control over the Strait of Hormuz, accusing U.S. officials of fabricating claims about the waterway to manipulate global oil markets.
Conversely, the White House informed Al Jazeera that its naval blockade is fully operational, insisting the strait is open and free of mines while confirming that Washington is not engaged in any discussions with Tehran.
Brent crude dropped 39 cents (0.43%) to finish at $89.31 per barrel, as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 13 cents (0.16%) to close at $83.40 per barrel. On a weekly basis, Brent lost over 5%, with WTI recording a decline of more than 4%.
Energy traders are growing increasingly concerned that prolonged regional conflict could drastically disrupt crude exports from major Middle Eastern suppliers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, and Kuwait.
A brief lull in military clashes followed a surprise 60-day ceasefire negotiated by Washington and Tehran in mid-June 2026 to halt hostilities and safeguard critical shipping lanes. However, relentless missile strikes and persistent threats against commercial vessels quickly shattered the fragile deal, prompting both countries to scrap the agreement and restart active fighting.
With formal diplomatic avenues completely collapsed, sharp volatility across energy markets drove investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset. Domestic bullion markets mirrored these broader financial strains, with local gold prices fluctuating in line with international spot rates, shifting import tariffs, and currency movements.