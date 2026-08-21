Gold Rate Today, August 21: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,928 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,601 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,947 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,928 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,601 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,947 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, August 21, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,928 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 1 over that on August 20.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,601 per gram and Rs 11, 947 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 1 each over the prices on August 20.

Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.