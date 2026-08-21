Gold Rate Today, August 21: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,928 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,601 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,947 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, August 21, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,928 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 1 over that on August 20.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,601 per gram and Rs 11, 947 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 1 each over the prices on August 20.
Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,928
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,601
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,947
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,928
|Rs 14,601
|Rs 12,381
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,928
|Rs 14,601
|Rs 11,947
|Delhi
|Rs 15,943
|Rs 14,616
|Rs 11,962
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,928
|Rs 14,601
|Rs 11,947
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,928
|Rs 14,601
|Rs 11,947
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,928
|Rs 14,601
|Rs 11,947
|Pune
|Rs 15,928
|Rs 14,601
|Rs 11,947
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,933
|Rs 14,606
|Rs 11,952
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,933
|Rs 14,606
|Rs 11,952
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on CNBC that Washington plans to enact the “toughest sanctions in history” to dismantle the Iranian regime, urging international partners like China to support the measure. However, Beijing quickly rejected the push, warning that intensifying economic pressure will not settle the conflict.
Meanwhile, Israel launched several overnight airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting Ali al-Tahir Hill, the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and the area between Al-Dabsheh Hill and Douhat Kfar Roummane, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.
Global crude prices held high on Friday, driven by ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran that threaten Middle Eastern oil supplies. With Brent hovering near $94 per barrel and WTI trading above $86, both benchmark crude futures are set to log another weekly increase.
Recent increases in the oil market are primarily driven by ongoing questions about when the current halts to regional crude production and exports will be resolved. Throughout the past five days of trading, Brent has increased by over 7% and WTI has grown by more than 8%, elevating both indices to peaks last observed on July 24. There is continued anxiety among investors that the sustained conflict could severely reduce crude shipments from prominent Middle Eastern producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, and Kuwait.
Regional hostility briefly abated following an unexpected 60 day pact brokered between the United States and Iran in mid-June 2026, intended to pause armed conflict and safeguard critical maritime routes. Nevertheless, relentless missile attacks and ongoing dangers to commercial shipping corridors rapidly shattered the vulnerable truce, driving both nations to abandon the accord and resume full-scale military engagements.
As diplomatic channels collapsed entirely, widespread instability in energy sectors prompted investors to seek refuge in gold as a dependable asset amid international strife. Domestic precious metal trade reflects this widespread volatility, with local gold prices shifting on a daily basis in response to international spot benchmarks, national import duties, and foreign exchange rates.