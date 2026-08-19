Gold Rate Today, August 19: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,497 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,205 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,623 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,497 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,205 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,623 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, August 18, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,497 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 92 over that on August 18.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,205 per gram and Rs 11, 623 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 85 and Rs 69 respectively over the prices on August 18.

Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.