Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,497 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,205 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,623 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, August 18, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,497 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 92 over that on August 18.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,205 per gram and Rs 11, 623 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 85 and Rs 69 respectively over the prices on August 18.
Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,497
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,205
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,623
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,497
|Rs 14,205
|Rs 11,985
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,497
|Rs 14,205
|Rs 11,623
|Delhi
|Rs 15,512
|Rs 14,220
|Rs 11,638
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,497
|Rs 14,205
|Rs 11,696
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,497
|Rs 14,205
|Rs 11,623
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,497
|Rs 14,205
|Rs 11,696
|Pune
|Rs 15,497
|Rs 14,205
|Rs 11,623
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,497
|Rs 14,210
|Rs 11,628
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,497
|Rs 14,210
|Rs 11,628
President Donald Trump clarified that the U.S. is not holding or planning any talks with Iran, emphasizing that the American naval blockade is fully active and that naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz have been removed.
In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed Washington is “begging” for negotiations under Tehran’s terms after its attempts to force a surrender failed.
According to a senior Russian defence official, Israel is intentionally escalating Middle Eastern tensions to provoke direct military involvement from the U.S. and NATO. Speaking to the TASS news agency, Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov, who serves as deputy chief of the army’s Main Military-Political Directorate and leads the Akhmat special forces, predicted that the security crisis in the region will only worsen.
Oil benchmarks logged their third consecutive session of gains on August 18, 2026, with Brent crude hovering around $91.22 per barrel and U.S. crude near $85. Persistent Middle East geopolitical instability and growing worries over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continue to constrain global supply and drive prices upward.
Regional hostility briefly abated following an unexpected 60-day pact brokered between the United States and Iran in mid-June 2026, intended to pause armed conflict and safeguard critical maritime routes. Nevertheless, relentless missile attacks and ongoing dangers to commercial shipping corridors rapidly shattered the vulnerable truce, driving both nations to abandon the accord and resume full-scale military engagements.
As diplomatic channels collapsed entirely, widespread instability in energy sectors prompted investors to seek refuge in gold as a dependable asset amid international strife. Domestic precious metal trade reflects this widespread volatility, with local gold prices shifting on a daily basis in response to international spot benchmarks, national import duties, and foreign exchange rates.