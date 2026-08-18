Gold Rate Today, August 18: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,589 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,290 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,692 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, August 18, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,589 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 23 over that on August 17.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,290 per gram and Rs 11, 692 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 20 and Rs 16 respectively over the prices on August 17.
Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,589
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,290
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,692
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,589
|Rs 14,290
|Rs 12,070
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,589
|Rs 14,290
|Rs 11,692
|Delhi
|Rs 15,604
|Rs 14,305
|Rs 11,707
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,589
|Rs 14,290
|Rs 11,692
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,589
|Rs 14,290
|Rs 11,692
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,589
|Rs 14,290
|Rs 11,692
|Pune
|Rs 15,589
|14,290
|Rs 11,692
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,594
|Rs 14,295
|Rs 11,697
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,594
|Rs 14,295
|Rs 11,697
Following Monday’s expiration of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the administration will not pursue an extension, calling on Tehran to surrender. Additionally, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has denied Trump’s claims to U.S. media that negotiations between the two sides are underway.
According to official metrics from the Statistical Centre of Iran reported by ILNA, the country’s annual inflation rate has reached 66 percent. The sharp economic downturn reflects the compounding pressure of global sanctions and heavy expenditures tied to regional conflicts.
Oil benchmarks logged their third consecutive session of gains on August 18, 2026, with Brent crude hovering around $91.22 per barrel and U.S. crude near $85. Persistent Middle East geopolitical instability and growing worries over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continue to constrain global supply and drive prices upward.
Regional hostility briefly abated following an unexpected 60-day pact brokered between the United States and Iran in mid-June 2026, intended to pause armed conflict and safeguard critical maritime routes. Nevertheless, relentless missile attacks and ongoing dangers to commercial shipping corridors rapidly shattered the vulnerable truce, driving both nations to abandon the accord and resume full-scale military engagements.
As diplomatic channels collapsed entirely, widespread instability in energy sectors prompted investors to seek refuge in gold as a dependable asset amid international strife. Domestic precious metal trade reflects this widespread volatility, with local gold prices shifting on a daily basis in response to international spot benchmarks, national import duties, and foreign exchange rates.