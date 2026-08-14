Gold Rate Today, August 14: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,289 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,015 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,467 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, August 14, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,289 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 71 over that on August 13.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,015 per gram and Rs 11, 467 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 65 and Rs 53 respectively over the prices on August 13.
Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,289
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,015
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,467
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,317
|Rs 14,040
|Rs 11,820
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,467
|Delhi
|Rs 15,304
|Rs 14,030
|Rs 11,482
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,467
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,467
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,467
|Pune
|Rs 15,289
|Rs 14,015
|Rs 11,467
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,294
|Rs 14,020
|Rs 11,472
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,294
|Rs 14,020
|Rs 11,472
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the U.S. will soon enforce actions against Iran that are harsher than anything seen before.
Top American officials laid out the nation’s goals in the Iran conflict: Vice President JD Vance highlighted stable energy prices for Americans, stopping Iran’s nuclear program, and boosting U.S. influence, while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated the U.S. blockade can last indefinitely. In response, Iran’s military denied U.S. claims that ships are moving freely through the Strait of Hormuz, claiming total control over who passes through.
Oil prices dropped about 2% on Thursday, with Brent crude settling at $87.07 after U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright reported higher ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz than outside analysts expected. However, with no official agreement yet between the U.S. and Iran to clear maritime traffic, overall prices are still up around 4% for the week.
Tensions across the region briefly cooled down after an unexpected 60-day deal signed by the United States and Iran in mid-June 2026, which aimed to hold off military fighting and protect key shipping passages. Even so, non-stop missile strikes and constant threats to commercial sea lanes quickly destroyed the fragile agreement, forcing both countries to scrap the truce and restart full military operations.
With diplomatic avenues falling apart, massive swings across energy markets drove investors toward gold as a safe investment during a period of international conflict. Local precious metal markets showcase this broader instability, with domestic gold rates changing from day to day based on global spot prices, government tariffs on imports, and foreign currency exchange rates.