Gold Rate Today, August 14: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,289 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,015 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,467 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,289 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,015 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,467 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, August 14, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,289 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 71 over that on August 13.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,015 per gram and Rs 11, 467 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 65 and Rs 53 respectively over the prices on August 13.

Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.