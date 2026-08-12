Gold Rate Today, August 12: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,486 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,195 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,614 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, August 12, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,486 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 104 over that on August 11.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,195 per gram and Rs 11, 614 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 95 and Rs 77 respectively over the prices on August 11.
Gold and silver prices took a short dip when international panic subsided, despite high 15% tax rates. However, ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets fluctuating day to day.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,486
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,195
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,614
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,491
|Rs 14,200
|Rs 11,980
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,486
|Rs 14,195
|Rs 11,614
|Delhi
|Rs 15,501
|Rs 14,210
|Rs 11,629
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,486
|Rs 14,195
|Rs 11,614
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,486
|Rs 14,195
|Rs 11,614
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,486
|Rs 14,195
|Rs 11,614
|Pune
|Rs 15,486
|Rs 14,195
|Rs 11,614
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,491
|Rs 14,200
|Rs 11,619
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,491
|Rs 14,200
|Rs 11,619
US President Donald Trump downplayed ongoing tensions with Iran, informing Al Jazeera reporters at Joint Base Andrews that conditions remain “going fine” and that the US military exercises full command over the Strait of Hormuz.
Simultaneously, US forces disabled a Panama registered cargo ship bound for an Iranian harbour by launching two Hellfire missiles at its steering gear, following the vessel’s failure to heed explicit warnings.
Meanwhile, a Peshmerga commander informed the Kurdish outlet Rudaw that Iranian forces launched multiple drones and missiles into Erbil province’s Alana Valley on Wednesday, striking targets associated with the Komala Party and the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI).
Worldwide crude prices are holding near multi-week highs, with Brent crude hovering around $87.80 per barrel and WTI crude at approximately $82.22 per barrel.
Geopolitical strain throughout the area had temporarily subsided following an unexpected 60-day pact negotiated by the United States and Iran during mid-June 2026, aimed at halting armed conflicts and securing essential maritime routes. Nevertheless, unrelenting strikes and continuous threats to open shipping corridors swiftly shattered the fragile truce, prompting both countries to discard the agreement and restart active military operations.
As diplomatic options disintegrated, severe volatility across energy sectors compelled investors to turn toward gold as a reliable safe haven amid international unrest. Local precious metals markets mirror this global instability, as domestic gold prices swing on a daily basis driven by worldwide spot values, government import tariffs, and currency exchange rate shifts.