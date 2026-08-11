Gold Rate Today, August 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,513 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,220 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,635 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, August 11, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,513 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 316 over that on August 10.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,220 per gram and Rs 11, 635 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 290 and Rs 237 respectively over the prices on August 10.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.