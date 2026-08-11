Gold Rate Today, August 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,513 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹14,220 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,635 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readAug 11, 2026 10:44 AM IST
gold rateGold Rate Today, August 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities
Make us preferred source on Google

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,513 per gram for 24 carat gold Rs ₹14,220 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹11,635 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, August 11, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,513 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 316 over that on August 10.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,220 per gram and Rs 11, 635 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 290 and Rs 237 respectively over the prices on August 10.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.

Why Trump is ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran as Hormuz crisis drives oil higher

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 15,513
22 Carat 10g Rs 14,220
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,635

City Wise Rate:

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 15,546 Rs 14,250 Rs 12,000
Mumbai Rs 15,513 Rs 14,220 Rs 11,635
Delhi Rs 15,528 Rs 14,235 Rs 11,650
Kolkata Rs 15,513 Rs 14,220 Rs 11,635
Bangalore Rs 15,513 Rs 14,220 Rs 11,635
Hyderabad Rs 15,513 Rs 14,220 Rs 11,635
Pune Rs 15,513 Rs 14,220 Rs 11,635
Vadodara Rs 15,518 Rs 14,225 Rs 11,640
Ahmedabad Rs 15,518 Rs 14,225 Rs 11,640

Tensions in West Asia

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States intends to pursue reparation from Iran to account for casualties sustained throughout the conflict. This statement follows shortly after Tehran insisted that Washington must cover the costs of damages inflicted over the five-month war as a prerequisite for unblocking the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian shared that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei delivered a call for solidarity over the course of a recent seven-hour conference. Pezeshkian further reassured the public that Khamenei remains in excellent health, notwithstanding the fact that he has not been seen in public since assuming office.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised President Trump for operating without strategy or discipline during his military campaign against Iran, asserting that his actions are putting American military personnel in harm’s way and inflating consumer costs.

Story continues below this ad

Worldwide crude prices are holding near multi-week highs, with Brent crude hovering around $87.80 per barrel and WTI crude at approximately $82.22 per barrel.

Geopolitical strain throughout the area had temporarily subsided following an unexpected 60-day pact negotiated by the United States and Iran during mid-June 2026, aimed at halting armed conflicts and securing essential maritime routes. Nevertheless, unrelenting strikes and continuous threats to open shipping corridors swiftly shattered the fragile truce, prompting both countries to discard the agreement and restart active military operations.

As diplomatic options disintegrated, severe volatility across energy sectors compelled investors to turn toward gold as a reliable safe haven amid international unrest. Local precious metals markets mirror this global instability, as domestic gold prices swing on a daily basis driven by worldwide spot values, government import tariffs, and currency exchange rate shifts.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments