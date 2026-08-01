Gold Rate Today, August 1: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,422 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,220 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,816 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,422 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,220 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,816 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, July 30, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,422 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 38 over that on July 31.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,220 per gram and Rs 10,816 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 35 and Rs 29 respectively, over the prices on July 31.

Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.