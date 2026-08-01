Gold Rate Today, August 1: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,422 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,220 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,816 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, July 30, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,422 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 38 over that on July 31.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,220 per gram and Rs 10,816 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 35 and Rs 29 respectively, over the prices on July 31.
Gold and silver prices dropped briefly when global fears cooled, even with taxes at 15%. However, rising Middle East tensions mean prices are still swinging daily.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,422
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,220
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 10,816
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 14,461
|Rs 13,256
|Rs 11,035
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,816
|Delhi
|Rs 14,437
|Rs 13,225
|Rs 10,816
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,816
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,816
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,816
|Pune
|Rs 14,422
|Rs 13,220
|Rs 10,816
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,427
|Rs 13,225
|Rs 10,821
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,427
|Rs 13,225
|Rs 10,821
When asked by Al Jazeera reporters what Tehran should anticipate over the next four weeks, President Donald Trump stated that the US intends to strike Iran “hard.”
Meanwhile, Hamas has accepted a draft Gaza peace proposal outlined by President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace. The proposed plan features a phased disarming of the group, which would be carried out in tandem with a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
Brent crude spiked by more than 6% last Thursday, climbing past $100 per barrel for the first time since May. The sudden price surge comes amid escalating conflict in West Asia and recent strikes on commercial shipping routes, which have heightened fears of global oil shortages.
Tensions in the Middle East had temporarily eased after the US and Iran signed a surprise 60-day memorandum of understanding in mid-June 2026. The short-term pact was designed to pause regional hostilites and guarantee safe transit through key maritime supply lines.
However, the fragile truce quickly fell apart. Persistent military attacks and ongoing maritime disruptions led both nations to officially cancel the agreement, sparking renewed fighting and a fresh wave of retaliatory strikes across the region. With diplomatic efforts falling through once more, widespread market instability has returned.
Consequently, investors are turning back to gold as a trusted safe-haven asset to protect against growing geopolitical turmoil and market swings. Meanwhile, local gold prices continue to fluctuate daily, driven by shifting international benchmarks, government import duties, and exchange rate variations.