Gold Rate Today, April 8: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The rates, sourced from reputed jewellers across the country, are updated regularly for informational purposes.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 8, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Gold prices stand at Rs 14,984 per gram for 24 karat. (Express photo)Gold prices stand at Rs 14,984 per gram for 24 karat. (Express photo)
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Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India today stand at Rs 14,984 per gram for 24 karat (99.9% purity), Rs 13,735 per gram for 22 karat (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,238 per gram for 18 karat (75% purity), according to Goodreturns. 

Over the last two days, gold has slipped by Rs 10,900 per 100 gram for 24k gold and Rs 10,000 for 22k gold ahead of the upcoming MPC meeting of the RBI. This is the first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY-27. 

The rates, sourced from reputed jewellers across the country, are updated regularly for informational purposes.

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram in India today, as per Goodreturns. Silver prices are largely influenced by global market trends and currency movements, particularly the rupee’s performance against the US dollar. A weakening rupee tends to make silver more expensive even if international prices remain unchanged, reflecting the metal’s sensitivity to both external and domestic economic factors.

24 Karat Gold Price in India (Today vs Yesterday)

Gram Today Yesterday Change
1 ₹14,984 ₹15,066 – ₹82
8 ₹1,19,872 ₹1,20,528 – ₹656
10 ₹1,49,840 ₹1,50,660 – ₹820

Source: Goodreturns

22 karat Gold Price in India (Today vs Yesterday)

Gram Today Yesterday Change
1 ₹13,735 ₹13,810 – ₹75
8 ₹1,09,880 ₹1,10,480 – ₹600
10 ₹1,37,350 ₹1,38,100 – ₹750
100 ₹13,73,500 ₹13,81,000 – ₹7,500

Source: Goodreturns

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today
Chennai ₹15,119 ₹13,859 ₹11,559
Mumbai ₹14,983 ₹13,734 ₹11,237
Delhi ₹14,998 ₹13,749 ₹11,252
Kolkata ₹14,983 ₹13,734 ₹11,237
Bangalore ₹14,983 ₹13,734 ₹11,237
Hyderabad ₹14,983 ₹13,734 ₹11,237
Kerala ₹14,983 ₹13,734 ₹11,237
Pune ₹14,983 ₹13,734 ₹11,237
Vadodara ₹14,988 ₹13,739 ₹11,242
Ahmedabad ₹14,988 ₹13,739 ₹11,242

Source: Goodreturns

Silver Price in India (Today vs Yesterday)

Gram Today Yesterday Change
1 ₹249.90 ₹250 – ₹0.10
8 ₹1,999.20 ₹2,000 – ₹0.80
10 ₹2,499 ₹2,500 – ₹1
100 ₹24,990 ₹25,000 – ₹10
1000 ₹2,49,900 ₹2,50,000 – ₹100

Source: Goodreturns

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