Gold Rate Today, April 8: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India today stand at Rs 14,984 per gram for 24 karat (99.9% purity), Rs 13,735 per gram for 22 karat (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,238 per gram for 18 karat (75% purity), according to Goodreturns.

Over the last two days, gold has slipped by Rs 10,900 per 100 gram for 24k gold and Rs 10,000 for 22k gold ahead of the upcoming MPC meeting of the RBI. This is the first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY-27.

The rates, sourced from reputed jewellers across the country, are updated regularly for informational purposes.

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram in India today, as per Goodreturns. Silver prices are largely influenced by global market trends and currency movements, particularly the rupee’s performance against the US dollar. A weakening rupee tends to make silver more expensive even if international prices remain unchanged, reflecting the metal’s sensitivity to both external and domestic economic factors.