Gold Rate Today, April 7: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The rates, sourced from reputed jewellers across the country, are updated regularly for informational purposes.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 7, 2026 10:35 AM IST
GoldGold prices stand at Rs 14,984 per gram for 24 karat. (Express photo)
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Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India today stand at Rs 14,984 per gram for 24 karat (99.9% purity), Rs 13,735 per gram for 22 karat (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,238 per gram for 18 karat (75% purity), according to Goodreturns. Traditionally seen as a reliable hedge against inflation, gold continues to attract investors amid economic uncertainty, with many viewing it as a stable long-term asset. The rates, sourced from reputed jewellers across the country, are updated regularly for informational purposes.

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram in India today, as per Goodreturns. Silver prices are largely influenced by global market trends and currency movements, particularly the rupee’s performance against the US dollar. A weakening rupee tends to make silver more expensive even if international prices remain unchanged, reflecting the metal’s sensitivity to both external and domestic economic factors.

Gold Price in India (Today vs Yesterday)
Gram Today Yesterday Change
1 ₹14,984 ₹15,066 – ₹82
8 ₹1,19,872 ₹1,20,528 – ₹656
10 ₹1,49,840 ₹1,50,660 – ₹820
100 ₹14,98,400 ₹15,06,600 – ₹8,200

Source: Goodreturns

Today 22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change
1 ₹13,735 ₹13,810 – ₹75
8 ₹1,09,880 ₹1,10,480 – ₹600
10 ₹1,37,350 ₹1,38,100 – ₹750
100 ₹13,73,500 ₹13,81,000 – ₹7,500

Source: Goodreturns

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today
Chennai ₹15,120 ₹13,860 ₹11,560
Mumbai ₹14,984 ₹13,735 ₹11,238
Delhi ₹14,999 ₹13,750 ₹11,253
Kolkata ₹14,984 ₹13,735 ₹11,238
Bangalore ₹14,984 ₹13,735 ₹11,238
Hyderabad ₹14,984 ₹13,735 ₹11,238
Kerala ₹14,984 ₹13,735 ₹11,238
Pune ₹14,984 ₹13,735 ₹11,238
Vadodara ₹14,989 ₹13,740 ₹11,243
Ahmedabad ₹14,989 ₹13,740 ₹11,243
Jaipur ₹14,999 ₹13,750 ₹11,253

Source: Goodreturns

18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight (g) Today Yesterday Change
1 ₹811,238 ₹711,299 -61
8 ₹789,904 ₹790,392 -488
10 ₹1,12,380 ₹71,12,990 -610
100 ₹11,23,800 ₹11,29,900 -6,100

Source: Goodreturns

Silver Price Per Gram/Kg in India (INR)

Weight Today Yesterday Change
1 g ₹250 ₹250 0
8 g ₹2,000 ₹2,000 0
10 g ₹2,500 ₹2,500 0
100 g ₹25,000 ₹25,000 0
1 kg ₹2,50,000 ₹2,50,000 0
Source: GoodReturns Silver Rates

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