Gold Rate Today, April 7: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India today stand at Rs 14,984 per gram for 24 karat (99.9% purity), Rs 13,735 per gram for 22 karat (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,238 per gram for 18 karat (75% purity), according to Goodreturns. Traditionally seen as a reliable hedge against inflation, gold continues to attract investors amid economic uncertainty, with many viewing it as a stable long-term asset. The rates, sourced from reputed jewellers across the country, are updated regularly for informational purposes.

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram in India today, as per Goodreturns. Silver prices are largely influenced by global market trends and currency movements, particularly the rupee’s performance against the US dollar. A weakening rupee tends to make silver more expensive even if international prices remain unchanged, reflecting the metal’s sensitivity to both external and domestic economic factors.