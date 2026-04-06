Gold Rate Today, April 6: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices in India edged slightly lower on April 6, as markets turned volatile amid soaring oil prices and the West Asia conflict. Data from Good Returns shows 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) is priced at Rs 14,913 per gram, while 22-carat gold stands at Rs 13,670 per gram. The rate for 18-carat gold is Rs 11,185 per gram.
Silver prices, meanwhile, remained steady at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram, according to Good Returns.
|Purity (10 g)
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|24 Carat Gold
|Rs 1,49,130
|Rs 1,50,930
|– Rs 1,800
|22 Carat Gold
|Rs 1,36,700
|Rs 1,38,350
|– Rs 1,650
|18 Carat Gold
|Rs 1,11,850
|Rs 1,13,200
|– Rs 1,350
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|Rs 15,066
|Rs 13,810
|Rs 11,520
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,913
|Rs 13,670
|Rs 11,185
|Delhi
|Rs 14,928
|Rs 13,685
|Rs 11,200
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,913
|Rs 13,670
|Rs 11,185
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,913
|Rs 13,670
|Rs 11,185
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,913
|Rs 13,670
|Rs 11,185
|Kerala
|Rs 14,913
|Rs 13,670
|Rs 11,185
|Pune
|Rs 14,913
|Rs 13,670
|Rs 11,185
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,918
|Rs 13,675
|Rs 11,190
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,918
|Rs 13,675
|Rs 11,190
|City
|Price (10 Grams)
|Chennai
|Rs 2,550
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,500
|Delhi
|Rs 2,500
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 2,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,550
|Kerala
|Rs 2,550
|Pune
|Rs 2,500
|Vadodara
|Rs 2,500
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,500
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