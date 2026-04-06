Gold Rate Today, April 6: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: Data from Good Returns shows 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 14,913 per gram, while 22-carat gold stands at Rs 13,670 per gram.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiApr 6, 2026 10:17 AM IST
goldThe rate for 18-carat gold is Rs 11,185 per gram. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices in India edged slightly lower on April 6, as markets turned volatile amid soaring oil prices and the West Asia conflict. Data from Good Returns shows 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) is priced at Rs 14,913 per gram, while 22-carat gold stands at Rs 13,670 per gram. The rate for 18-carat gold is Rs 11,185 per gram.

Silver prices, meanwhile, remained steady at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram, according to Good Returns.

Purity (10 g) Today Yesterday Change
24 Carat Gold Rs 1,49,130 Rs 1,50,930 – Rs 1,800
22 Carat Gold Rs 1,36,700 Rs 1,38,350 – Rs 1,650
18 Carat Gold Rs 1,11,850 Rs 1,13,200 – Rs 1,350

City-wise gold prices (1 gram) today (April 6, 2026)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today
Chennai Rs 15,066 Rs 13,810 Rs 11,520
Mumbai Rs 14,913 Rs 13,670 Rs 11,185
Delhi Rs 14,928 Rs 13,685 Rs 11,200
Kolkata Rs 14,913 Rs 13,670 Rs 11,185
Bangalore Rs 14,913 Rs 13,670 Rs 11,185
Hyderabad Rs 14,913 Rs 13,670 Rs 11,185
Kerala Rs 14,913 Rs 13,670 Rs 11,185
Pune Rs 14,913 Rs 13,670 Rs 11,185
Vadodara Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,190
Ahmedabad Rs 14,918 Rs 13,675 Rs 11,190

City-wise Silver price (10 grams) today (April 6, 2026)

City Price (10 Grams)
Chennai Rs 2,550
Mumbai Rs 2,500
Delhi Rs 2,500
Kolkata Rs 2,500
Bangalore Rs 2,500
Hyderabad Rs 2,550
Kerala Rs 2,550
Pune Rs 2,500
Vadodara Rs 2,500
Ahmedabad Rs 2,500

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments