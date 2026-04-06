Gold Rate Today, April 6: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The rate for 18-carat gold is Rs 11,185 per gram. (Express Photo)

Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices in India edged slightly lower on April 6, as markets turned volatile amid soaring oil prices and the West Asia conflict. Data from Good Returns shows 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) is priced at Rs 14,913 per gram, while 22-carat gold stands at Rs 13,670 per gram. The rate for 18-carat gold is Rs 11,185 per gram.

Silver prices, meanwhile, remained steady at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram, according to Good Returns.